11 Apr 2022

Anxious Limerick wait on key hurling injuries ahead of Cork tie in Munster SHC

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

11 Apr 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK face an anxious wait on a number of niggling injuries ahead of next Sunday’s Munster senior hurling championship opener.

Four-in-a-row chasing Limerick face Cork in an All-Ireland SHC final repeat in Pairc Ui Chaoimh this Easter Sunday in a tie looking set to be a 45,000 sell-out.

Limerick manager John Kiely will monitor inquiries to a number of key players this week ahead of announcing his team closer to the weekend.

Up to five expected starters are carrying injuries – Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane and William O’Donoghue have slight knocks but there is more concern over Kyle Hayes (hamstring) and Seamus Flanagan (hand).

The five concerns are on top of the long-term absence of another All-Star Peter Casey who continues his rehab from a cruciate ligament operation last Autumn. If the five prove their fitness ahead of Sunday, Limerick’s line-up is expected to be along familiar lines to that which defeated Cork in the All-Ireland final last August – Peter Casey the one certain absentee.

Among the front runners waiting to force their way into the team are Richie English, Mike Casey, Cathal O’Neill, Adam English, David Reidy and Oisin O’Reilly. 

Defending Munster and All-Ireland champions Limerick remain the bookies favourite for ultimate honours despite a league campaign that returned just one win and one draw from five ties.

Tickets for Sunday’s clash are much sought after. The public sale of stand tickets sold out in minutes and while there were a very limited number distributed to the GAA clubs over the weekend, demand will far exceed supply.

A limited number of terrace tickets remain on sale online and in selected Centra and Supervalu outlets.

Of course, the 2022 Munster SHC returns to the group format and Limerick will have just a six day turnaround for round two against Waterford in the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Saturday week.

Before all reaches fever pitch on Leeside, three Limerick inter-county teams are in championship action this week.

All three are on their travels – this Monday the U20 footballers are in Dungarvan to Waterford, on Tuesday the minor hurlers play Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and on Thursday the minor footballers play Tipperary in Thurles.

Local News

