05 Apr 2022

Limerick reveal 35-man minor hurling panel for their Munster Championship campaign

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

05 Apr 2022 12:08 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick minor hurling panel has been revealed for the 2022 Munster MHC campaign.

Limerick will open their Munster Minor (U17) Hurling Championship on Tuesday next April 12 when they play Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. They will also play Kerry one week later in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

The team manager is Kevin O'Hagan with selectors Ger Barry, Liam Reale, Liam Hammersley and Mark Keane.

Monaleen's Darragh Langan is the team captain with Kilmallock's Pierce Connery the vice-captain. 

There are 19 clubs represented in the 35-strong panel, with none of last year's starting team still involved.

PANEL: Sam Jordan, Bradley Moran, John O'Keeffe, Josh Sheehan (all Na Piarsaigh); Owen Meany, Michael O'Riordan, Tadgh Boddy (all Bruff); Sean Og Blackmore, Donal Coughlan, Shane O'Grady (all Doon); Sean Hartigan, Ciaran McMahon, Niall Rushe (all Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Mark Field, Darragh Langan, Ben Murnane (all Monaleen); Fintan Fitzgerald, Cian Moloney, John Wright (all Mungret St Pauls); Shane Fitzgibbon and Daniel Scully (both Dromin Athlacca Banogue); Conor Frawley and Fionn O'Brien (both Bruree); Sean Carroll and Patrick Mooney (both Staker Wallace); Niall Martin (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Barry Adams (Ballybrown), Jack Daly (Croom), Shane Ryan (Garryspillane), Lorcan Costelloe (Hospital-Herbertstown), Pierce Connery (Kilmalllock), Darren Collopy (Murroe-Boher), Diarmuid Lyons (Newcastle West), Tadgh Hourigan (Pallasgreen), Billy Earls (Patrickswell).

