29 Mar 2022

Limerick's U20 hurling panel revealed ahead of Munster championship

Limerick U20 hurling manager Diarmuid Mullins

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

29 Mar 2022 2:02 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick U20 hurling panel has been confirmed by their management team ahead of the start of the Munster championship next week.

The Match Day panel for upcoming fixtures will be selected from this panel.

The Munster U20 Hurling Championship will be played on a round-robin basis with the games taking place on Wednesday next, April 6 when Limerick host Clare at the TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm, and April 20 when Limerick travel to Páirc Ui Rinn to face Cork, 7pm.

The top two sides in the group will qualify for the semi-finals of the Munster U20 championship.

Diarmuid Mullins continues as Limerick U20 hurling manager for 2022. His coach-selectors are Richie Flannery, Tommy Quaid,  and John Meskell. This management group guided Limerick to the 2019 Munster minor title.

Brian Murray has joined the backroom team this year as goalkeeping coach.



