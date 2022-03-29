Con and Annie Kirby Memorial begins at Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THERE was huge focus on Limerick Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night as the opening round heats of the 2022 Con & Annie Kirby got underway, and it certainly lived up to the hype as the most talented youngsters in the land produced a string of sensational performances.

There were several quite extraordinary performances throughout the thirteen heats on offer, but it was Deadly Showtime in heat eight who produced an outstanding display to follow up on his ultra-impressive trial stake victory at Dundalk last time out. Trained in Laois by Karol Ramsbottom for Garry Hannon, Deadly Showtime showed massive all-round gears when delivering a blistering 28.16 and he is certainly a greyhound at the peak of his powers at present.

The 2022 Kirby got off to flying start in the opening heat of the night as the Mary Buggy-owned Kilgraney Sydney dominated his rivals on route to a fourth straight victory. Trained in Carlow by Thomas Buggy, Kilgraney Sydney, a 4/6 shot, rocketed from trap one to quickly take the opening heat by the scruff of the neck. The time was a scintillating 28.24.

Droopys Edison is a leading player in the outright market, and he certainly showed why as he produced a terrific performance in heat three. Jointly owned by Michael Dunphy and Paul Allen, the Robert Gleeson trained runner, Kildare, was on top form, clocking 28.27.

Cappawhite trainer Pat Buckley is seeking a fourth Kirby triumph this year and he recorded a super double on the opening night as both Glengar Scholar and Ballinabola Ed landed their respective heats.

The first to score was Glengar Scholar in heat four as the Juvenile Classic finalist led from the outset for owner Kenny Glen. The time for the 9/4 market chance was a hot 28.24.

The double was completed in heat seven as Ballinabola Ed landed what resulted in a four-dog affair. A record-breaker at Tralee last time out, Ballinabola Ed was an understandable 1/4 chance at the off and he broke smartly wearing the striped jacket to display electric early pace. The time for the son of Confident Rankin and Dolls Lady was a smashing 28.23.

Swords Rex is one of the outright fancies for Kirby glory and the Graham Holland-trained charge justified his starting price of 4/7 in heat two. Owned by Barbara Lowndes, the powerful galloping puppy clocked 28.47 in winning for his Golden-based trainer.

Owned by the Moydrum-Massive-Syndicate, Tom my Too Many made every post a winner in heat four as he ran out a comfortable winner. The son of Dorotas Woo Hoo and Ballintee Babe proved a class above the field in running to a six-length victory. The time for the 3/1 shot was 28.43.

The Other Kobe landed one of the trial stakes at Limerick and Jennifer O’Donnell’s impressive puppy recorded his third straight victory in heat five. The time for the even-money jolly was 28.39. Another leading player for the Killenaule kennel.

Magical Mary’s withdrawal from this top-class contest left heat nine wide open and it was the super-fast Crafty Kokoro who delivered a late flurry to grab the win. Owned by Peter Divilly, the talented daughter of Droopys Sydney and Cockyorconfident impressed with a 28.64 winning run for the Galway family.

It was another case of a trap-to-line victor in heat ten as Melodys Vim recorded a third career win for his Kerry connections of Patrick Collins and Maurice O’Connor. The time was 28.79.

Droopys Pilgrim landed a very messy heat eleven to give local handler Denis O’Malley victory. The time was 29.28

The well-supported Da Bold Freddie was expected to dominate heat twelve and he didn’t disappoint for Tommy McDonagh and Michael Corr. Da Bold Freddie wasn’t to be denied and he pulled out all the stops to see off Townview Syd by two and a half lengths crossing the line. The time was a fast 28.48.

The final heat of the night was well worth sticking around for as Droopys Nice One followed up her impressive second-place finish in the Rural Kennels Unraced with another very promising performance. Owned by John Coleman and trained by Murt Leahy, Droopys Nice One clocked a very smart 28.39 for the Kilkenny kennel.

The action continues this Saturday night at Limerick Greyhound Stadium with the gates open from 6.30pm.