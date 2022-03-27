Limerick entertain Fermanagh with Allianz Football League promotion on the line

A SECOND promotion in three seasons is on the cards for Limerick in the Allianz Football League this Sunday afternoon.

Billy Lee’s side entertain Fermanagh in the TUS Gaelic Grounds this March 27 at 2pm in the knowledge that victory will earn promotion into Division Two.

Victory over the Ulster side would see Limerick into the top two flights of the league for the first time since 2007 and also secure a spot in this Summer’s All-Ireland SFC as opposed to the second tier Tailteann Cup.

A top two finish will also of course ensure a league final spot on April 2/3.

“We will take on Fermanagh in its own merits and if we win it lets see where we finish,” said Billy Lee after last weekend’s win over Laois, which brought the men in green onto four wins from six outings to-date. Limerick’s two defeats have both come in home games to fellow promotion contenders Louth and Westmeath.

Five teams, including an outside chance for Fermanagh, remain in the hunt for promotion. Limerick’s destiny is in their own hands with a victory, while defeat or a draw would need favourable results elsewhere.

So Sunday is essentially a league semi final - just like last season when Limerick came up short against Derry.

For Billy Lee, the victory over Laois last Saturday ensured his side weren’t dragged into a relegation battle and that was foremost in his thoughts.​

“I have always said that you make yourself save in the division first and then with two games to go you can see if you have a chance of promotion.”

He explained: “We walk away here knowing that we have enough points on the board to be in Division Three at least next year and I can’t put into words how big that is for Limerick football. When you look at all the players we have lost, it’s testament to them guys in there and the work that they are doing - it’s a huge step for Limerick football,” said a proud manager.

“These lads have character and they are learning and composure was a big word that we have used and control and we wanted a lot of focus on that because we learned from Westmeath in that they had a lot of it and we didn’t show it, but today we showed it. When the games was there to be won or lost we showed it in abundance. It’s good for the guys that they are learning a lot of the characteristics that are required at this level,” said Lee in praise of his players.

Ahead of this Sunday aftrernoon, Limerick and Fermanagh have only met five times across the last 20 years of the league.

It’s 2015 since the last meeting – The Ernesiders winning 2-19 to 2-10 on a day when current players Donal O’Sullivan, Iain Corbett, Cillian Fahy, Darragh Treacy and Peter Nash all started.

Fermanagh were also winners in 2014 and 2008, while a 2012 clash ended level.

It’s 2007 since Limerick last beat Fermanagh on a day when Micheal Reidy and Jason O’Brien scored the goals in a 2-10 to 1-8 win in Clones. That was a Division 1A and both sides were relegated.