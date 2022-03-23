Crescent Comprehensive hockey side off to Galway for All-Ireland Kate Russell Cup

CRESCENT Comprehensive College hockey side seek to defend their All-Ireland Kate Russell this week.

The Munster champions journey to the NUI Galway sportsgrounds in Dangan for two games on both Thursday and Friday, March 24-25.

After two years hiatus, the Kate Russell Cup returns with the five regional champions battling it out in the 41st edition of the marquee competition.

It features three previous winners of the title with 2019 champs and holder Crescent Comprehensive; 2018 victors Kilkenny College and 2016’s Methodist College Belfast all tasting success in recent times.

Crescent are the reigning champions by virtue of their 2019 success.

In the Munster competition, the Limerick city side beat Scoil Mhuire in the quarter final, 5-2. In the semi final, Crescent overcame Ursuline Thurles side 3-1 before needing a near faultless performance in the final to overcome Mount Mercy 2-0.

Also, Crescent had 100% record in the North Munster league and await a league semi final in Limerick against Mount Mercy.

Goals have been shared throughout the forward line between Amy Connolly, Seodhna Dervan and captain Holly Doupe with Sarah Fitzgerald, Aoibheann Collins and Jodie Keane leading the charge from both midfield and defence.

The Crescent team manager is Miriam O'Callaghan. The coach is Cathal Duggan, with assistant-coach: Gary Kirby and with Sean O'Callaghan also involved.

PANEL: Trixie Pearce, Ingrid Cussen, Jodie Keane, Maria Campbell, Amy Connolly, Aoibheann Collins, Bronagh Byrne, Holly Doupe, Jane Moore, Eimear Cowhey, Sarah Fitzgerald, Charlotte Horan, Seodhna Dervan, Ciara Brennan, Ali Clein, Hannah O’Byrne, Anna Campbell, Faye Luby, Róisín O'Brien.



FIXTURES

Thursday March 24

12.30pm Crescent Comprehensive College v Salerno

3.30pm Crescent Comprehensive College v Methodist College Belfast

Friday March 25

9.30am Crescent Comprehensive College v Kilkenny College

2pm Crescent Comprehensive College v Holy Child Killiney