TV blackout for crucial Limerick and Offaly Allianz Hurling League tie

THERE will be no television or streaming coverage of Sunday's Allianz Hurling League game between Limerick and Offaly.

The final round group game takes place this March 20 in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 1.45.

John Kiely's All-Ireland SHC winners need a win or draw to avoid a relegation play-off with Antrim.

As Limerick go in search of their first victory of the league, there won't be any live or deferred television or streaming coverage.

It will be the first time since March 1, 2020 - a run of 21 games - that supporters won't be able to watch a competitive Limerick senior hurling fixture from home.

All Allianz and Munster League and All-Ireland and Munster Championship games have been available to watch from home since Limerick played Westmeath in a league tie in the Spring of 2020. Since then 21 Limerick games have been available to watch across television channels; RTE, TG4, Sky Sports and Eir Sport as well as streaming platforms on GAA Go and via Munster GAA.

Tickets for Sunday's final work-out before the April 17 start to the Munster SHC are on sale online or in 22 Centra and SuperValu stores across Limerick.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and U16s are free and don't require a ticket.

It's Limerick third home game of the Allianz Hurling League - there was an attendance of 12,081 for the last Sunday fixture which was against Cork with just slightly less for the Saturday evening flood-lit tie with Galway.

After Sunday, Limerick will most likely have just two senior hurling home fixtures in the TUS Gaelic Grounds for the remainder of 2022 - Munster SHC ties on Saturday April 23 against Waterford at 7pm and on Sunday May 8 against Tipperary at 2pm.

While the TUS Gaelic Grounds will be the only place to watch the Limerick and Offaly hurlers on Sunday, there is no shortage of live GAA this weekend.

On Saturday, TG4 will have both semi finals in Division One of the Lidl ladies Football League - Dublin v Donegal at 1pm and Mayo v Meath at 3pm.

Also on Saturday (5.45), there is Allianz Football League action on RTE2 when Tyrone entertain Mayo.

On Sunday, TG4 will have three games - Allianz Hurling League between Kilkenny and Waterford live at 1.45; Allianz Football League between Dublin and Donegal live at 3.45pm and deferred coverage of Armagh and Kerry in the Allianz Football League at 5.35pm.

Also in the coming days, TG4 will have live coverage on St Patrick Day of the Post Primary Schools senior hurling and football finals from Croke Park - Limerick's Ardscoil Ris playing Kilkenny's St Kierans College at 4pm.