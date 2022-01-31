Search

31 Jan 2022

22 Limerick stores confirmed as official ticket agents for Allianz League GAA games

22 Limerick stores confirmed as official ticket agents for Allianz League GAA games

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

31 Jan 2022 5:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE GAA have confirmed the list of official ticket agent stores for the 2022 Allianz Hurling and Football Leagues.

There are 22 stores across Limerick.

Tickets for each round of hurling and football action go on public sale the Monday before the respective fixture.

Last week it was confirmed that all 3500 Limerick hurling season tickets had sold out.

Juveniles (U16) are free of charge and do not need a ticket.

Student/OAP rates are the same as adults, which is €15.

Tickets can also be purchased online each week - details here

For all Allianz League games tickets must be purchased in advance as tickets will not be available at venues. Tickets can be purchased online or at selected Centra and SuperValu stores.

The Limerick hurlers begin their Allianz League this Sunday (1.35) in Wexford, while the Limerick footballers are in round two action this Saturday (2.30) away to Antrim.

Limerick stores

Centra Adare; Centra Annacotty; Centra Bruff; Centra Cahernconlish; Centra Castletroy; Centra Clarina; Centra Dooradoyle; Centra Dromcollogher; Centra Hospital; Centra Kilfinane; Centra Limerick; Centra O'Connell St; Centra Pallasgreen; Centra Patrickswell; Centra Raheen.

Twohig's SuperValu Askeaton; Twohig's SuperValu Abbeyfeale; Cunningham’s SuperValu Castleconnell; Garvey’s SuperValu Corbally; Dooley’s SuperValu Newcastle West, Ryan's SuperValu Kilmallock, Limerick SuperValu Castletroy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media