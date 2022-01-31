22 Limerick stores confirmed as official ticket agents for Allianz League GAA games

THE GAA have confirmed the list of official ticket agent stores for the 2022 Allianz Hurling and Football Leagues.

There are 22 stores across Limerick.

Tickets for each round of hurling and football action go on public sale the Monday before the respective fixture.

Last week it was confirmed that all 3500 Limerick hurling season tickets had sold out.

Juveniles (U16) are free of charge and do not need a ticket.

Student/OAP rates are the same as adults, which is €15.

Tickets can also be purchased online each week - details here

For all Allianz League games tickets must be purchased in advance as tickets will not be available at venues. Tickets can be purchased online or at selected Centra and SuperValu stores.

The Limerick hurlers begin their Allianz League this Sunday (1.35) in Wexford, while the Limerick footballers are in round two action this Saturday (2.30) away to Antrim.

Limerick stores

Centra Adare; Centra Annacotty; Centra Bruff; Centra Cahernconlish; Centra Castletroy; Centra Clarina; Centra Dooradoyle; Centra Dromcollogher; Centra Hospital; Centra Kilfinane; Centra Limerick; Centra O'Connell St; Centra Pallasgreen; Centra Patrickswell; Centra Raheen.

Twohig's SuperValu Askeaton; Twohig's SuperValu Abbeyfeale; Cunningham’s SuperValu Castleconnell; Garvey’s SuperValu Corbally; Dooley’s SuperValu Newcastle West, Ryan's SuperValu Kilmallock, Limerick SuperValu Castletroy.