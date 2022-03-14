Cian Lynch and six players from UL in Fitzgibbon Cup hurling Team of the Year

LIMERICK'S Cian Lynch has been selected in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Team of the Year.

The 2021 Hurler of the Year is the only Limerick man in the Higher Education selection.

The team includes six players from champions UL - defenders TJ Brennan and Bryan O'Mara, midfielder Ciaran Connolly and forwards Mark Rodgers and Mikey Kiely.

Lynch, a previous Fitzgibbon Cup winner with Mary Immaculate, played with Galway's NUI this season. He was dramatically sent-off in the closing stages of the final between NUIG and UL. The red card was overturned on appeal but his side saw their grip on the final loosen with his dismissal as UL found late scores for victory.

UL are one of five colleges with players selected - beaten finalists NUIG have four players, with two each for GMIT and IT Calrow and one for MTU Kerry.

There are eight counties represented with six from Galway, three from Tipperary and one each for Limerick, Clare, Waterford, Kilkenny, Laois and Kerry.

TEAM: Darach Fahy (GMIT, Ardrahan, Galway); Podge Delaney (IT Carlow, The Harps, Laois), TJ Brennan (UL, Clarinbridge, Galway), Jack Fitzpatrick (NUIG, Killimordaly, Galway); Cianán Fahy (GMIT, Ardrahan, Galway), Bryan O Mara (UL, Holycross-Ballycahill, Tipperary), Niall Brassil (IT Carlow, James Stephens, Kilkenny); Ciaran Connolly (UL, Loughmore-Casteleiney, Tipperary), Fionan Mackessy (MTU Kerry, St Brendans, Kerry); Cian Lynch (NUIG, Patrickswell, Limerick), Gearoid O’Connor (UL, Moyne-Templetuohy, Tipperary), John Fleming (NUIG, Meelick Eyrecourt, Galway); Mikey Kiely (UL, Abbeyside-Ballinacourty, Waterford), Mark Rodgers (UL, Scariff, Clare), Evan Niland (NUIG, Clarinbridge, Galway).