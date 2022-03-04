Eight changes to Limerick hurling team for derby tie with Clare in Allianz League

LIMERICK have again opted for changes to their team for Sunday's round four Allianz Hurling League tie with Clare.

The Shannonside derby takes place this March 6 at 1.45 in Cusack Park in Ennis.

Limerick have used 29 players in the three games to-date and John Kiely and his selectors have made eight changes from the side which lost to Cork last Sunday.

There is a first league start for Adam English and a return to the matchday squad for Mike Casey, who last played for Limerick on March 7, 2020 due to persistent injuries.

Returning to the starting team are Nickie Quaid, Barry Nash, Richie English, Diarmaid Byrnes, William O'Donoghue, Gearoid Hegarty and Aaron Gillane.

Not in the matchday squad are Seamus Flanagan, Sean Finn and Kyle Hayes - the other five changes from last Sunday are among the 11 substitutes named for the Ennis derby.

So it's a team with 11 that started in the All-Ireland SHC final last August - Flanagan, Finn, Hayes and Peter Casey the missing quartet.

Into their place comes the hugely experienced Richie English and exciting young trio Adam English, Cathal O'Neill and Colin Coughlan. John Kiely was in UL on Wednesday night when they scored 2-13 from play between them as UL defeated UCD to reach the All-Ireland Fresher Championship final.

After Sunday's Cusack Park clash, Limerick's final group game in the league will be a March 20 TUS Gaelic Grounds tie with Offaly. Unless Limerick get dragged into a relegation play-off, the Offaly game will be the final run-out before the Easter Sunday start to the championship title defence on April 17 against Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Barry Nash (South Liberties), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Richie English (Doon); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown); William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Cathal O’Neill (Crecora Manister), Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Adam English (Doon). Subs: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Darren O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), Pat Ryan (Doon).