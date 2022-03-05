Search

05 Mar 2022

Ardscoil Ris face Wexford semi final opponents in bid to reach Croke Park hurling final

Ardscoil Ris

Ardscoil Ris defender Michael Gavin

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

05 Mar 2022 9:30 AM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ARDSCOIL RIS chase a fourth ever All-Ireland Croke Cup final place this Saturday afternoon.

The Limerick city side play Wexford's Good Counsel of New Ross in the semi final of the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship.

The game has a 3pm start in Bansha, Co Tipperary and tickets must be purchased online 

TG4 are showing the game live on YouTube - click here

Ardscoil Ris and Good Counsel are battling to reach a St Patricks Day Croke Cup final in Croke Park against St Kierans of Kilkenny or Harty Cup champions St Josephs of Tulla.

The Limerick side have contested Croke Cup finals in 2010, '11 and '16 - losing all to St Kierans. This season is Ardscoil Ris' sixth venture into the All-Ireland series and their five previous visits have all been ended by the Kilkenny side - either in semi finals (2014 and '18) or finals.

WATCH: Cormac O'Donovan lauds Ardscoil Ris resilience ahead of All-Ireland semi final

Today is the first meeting between the North Circular Road school and New Ross.

While Ardscoil Ris were beaten Munster finalists, they face a Wexford side that won the Leinster title.

Ardscoil Ris have played five games to reach this semi final and mentors Niall Moran, Cormac O'Donovan and Paul Flanagan have used 24 different players. They work with a panel of 39 players from 18 different clubs.

Both Cian Scully and Brian O'Keeffe are injury doubts for this semi final.

It's a short turnaround for Ardscoil Ris from Monday night's quarter final win over Athenry to this semi final against a New Ross side that won their first provincial title since 2009 on February 12 against a Dublin amalgamation side. 

PANEL: JJ Carey, John Fitzgerald, Patrick O'Neill, Vince Harrington, Wayne Kearns, Andrew Stack, Cian Brosnan, Dylan Lynch, Jim Beary, (all Na Piarsaigh); Colm Flynn, Dara Casey, David Kennedy, Morgan O'Connell, Noel Flynn (all Sixmilebridge); Josh O'Reilly, Lee O'Reilly, Michael Gavin (all Ballybrown); Eoin Deegan, Riain McNamara, Sam Sheehy (all Cratloe); Evan O'Leary, Jack Butler (both Ahane); Sam Hickey, Shane Gleeson (both Adare); Cian Scully, Daniel Scully (both Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue); Denis Fahy, Niall O'Farrell (both Broadford); Diarmuid Stritch, Seimi Gully (both Clonlara); Brian O'Keeffe (Murroe-Boher), Jack Golden (Monaleen), Oisin O'Farrell (Askeaton), Rian O'Byrne (Crecora-Manister), Seadhna Liddy (Newmarket on Fergus), Shane O'Brien (Kilmallock), Sean McMahon (Smith O'Briens), Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret St Pauls), Fionn O'Brien (Bruree).

