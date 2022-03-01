Search

01 Mar 2022

WATCH: Cormac O'Donovan lauds Ardscoil Ris resilience ahead of All-Ireland semi final

Jerome O'Connell

01 Mar 2022 12:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ARDSCOIL RIS booked their spot in All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship semi finals this Monday evening.

And, now the Limerick city secondary school face a five day turnaround for their last four Croke Cup tie with Wexford's Good Counsel of New Ross - fixture details to be confirmed.

Monday's quarter final win over Athenry was a refixed game after the original tie was abandoned with 10-minutes to play due to an injury.

Ardscoil Ris scored the final six points to win the quarter final tie against the Connacht champions and now on Saturday play the Leinster champions for a place in the St Patricks Day final in Croke Park.

After the 1-18 to 1-12 win over the Galway side on Monday evening in Dangan, Ardscoil Ris coach Cormac O'Donovan spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader.

