02 Mar 2022

TV and ticket details confirmed for Limerick and Clare derby in Allianz Hurling League

Gearoid Hegarty available for Limerick selectin after suspension

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

02 Mar 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE is no live television coverage for Sunday's Limerick and Clare clash in the Allianz Hurling League.

The Shannonside rivals meet in round four in Cusack Park, Ennis this Sunday March 6 at 1.45.

Supporters will, though, be able to watch the match live on the TG4 App.

And, there will be full deferred match coverage on the TG4 television channel at 5.30 after Sunday's two live games - Waterford v Tipperary at 1.45 and Laois v Antrim at 3.45.

When Limerick and Clare met in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Cup final on January 23 in Ennis, the game had a sell-out 8,000 capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Sunday's game is expected to exceed that attendance.

Tickets (€15) are now on sale and can be purchased online or from from official ticket agent stores and there are 22 such Centra or SuperValu stores across Limerick.

Supporters are again warned that there will be no cash at the stiles on matchday.

Tickets will remain on sale online and in stores until throw-in. Juveniles (U16) are free of charge and do not need a ticket.

Limerick go to Ennis seeking a first win of the league after defeats to Wexford, Galway and Cork.

They face a Brian Lohan managed Clare side that lost to Cork and Wexford but defeated Offaly last weekend.

Limerick will have Gearoid Hegarty available after suspension but Sean Finn looks set to miss out due to injury, while Seamus Flanagan will be absent due to his red card against Cork last Sunday.

Sunday's league tie is the second of three trips to Ennis for John Kiely's men in the fixture calendar. On Sunday May 8 the sides will clash in round three of the Munster SHC.

