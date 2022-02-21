William O’Donoghue fitness boost as Limerick face Cork in All-Ireland hurling final rematch

ALL-STAR midfielder William O’Donoghue will be fit to face Cork in Sunday’s round three tie in the Allianz Hurling League.

The Na Piarsaigh man was forced off injured after just five minutes of the defeat to Galway with a shoulder injury.

Scans results showed no long-term damage and O’Donoghue returned to training with John Kiely’s panel over the weekend.

Limerick could also welcome back Cian Lynch for his first appearance of the season.

The 2021 Hurler of the Year received a red card in Saturday’s Fitzgibbon Cup final but that suspension won’t be served in the Limerick colours.

Indeed his college NUIG have confirmed that they will be appealing the red card, which he received in the closing stages of the Galway side's defeat to UL in the final of the Higher Education Senior Hurling Championship.

For Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final rematch against The Rebels, Limerick are planning without 2020 Hurler of the Year Gearoid Hegarty. The St Patricks man was sent off against Galway and received a one match suspension.

Sunday’s tie with Cork has a 3.45 start in the TUS Gaelic Grounds and will be live on TG4. The sides will also meet in round one of the Munser SHC on Easter Sunday April 17 in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Tickets for Sunday's tie are on sale in Centra and SuperValu shops and online.