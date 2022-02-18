Limerick confirm team to play Offaly in round two of the Lidl Ladies Football League

Loretta Hanley, Roisin Ambrose, Rebecca Delee and Mairead Kavanagh pictured in the win over London. PIC: Sinead Kiely
LIMERICK have named an unchanged team for round two of the Lidl Ladies Football League.
Limerick play Offaly in the Division Four tie in Staker Wallace GAA grounds in Martinstown at 2pm this February 20.
Manager Graham Shine has selected the same starting line-up that recorded a 2-9 to 0-9 win over London last Sunday.
Kristine Reidy and Katie Heelan went off injured in that tie but are named to start against the Midlanders, who defeated Carlow in their round one tie.
Limerick have once again named 15 substitutes and there are two changes - Caoimhe Butler (Pallasgreen) and Caroline Brennan (Knockainey) replacing Noelloe Curtin (Athea) and Rebecca Delee, who was introduced as a subsitute at half time against The Exiles.
Back in 2015 Limerick lost to Offaly in a Division Four league final and Kristine Reidy, Sarah O'Sullivan and Loretto Hanley remain in the line-up from that Limerick starting team.
LIMERICK: Sophie Hennessy (Old Mill); Kristine Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Sarah O'Sullivan (St Brigids), Maeve O'Halloran (Adare): Meadhbh MacNamara (St Ailbes), Leah Coughlan (Oola), Katie Heelan (St Ailbes); Loretta Hanley (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Roisin Ambrose (Old Mill); Iris Kennelly (Old Mill), Mairead Kavanagh (St Ailbes), Amy Ryan (Oola); Catriona Davis (Monagea), Grainne McKenna (St Ailbes), Cathy Mee (Ballylanders). Subs: Carol Bateman (Mungret St Pauls), Lauren Ryan (Adare), Cathy Ambrose (Old Mill), Anna O'Dea (Oola), Rebekah Daly (Athea), Kristy Carroll (Ballylanders), Rose Hyland (Ballylanders), Leah O'Carroll (Croom), Eibhlis Lee (Ballylanders), Lucy Costello (Croom), Sarah Dillon (Pallasgreen), Caoimhe Butler (Pallasgreen), Claire Hayes (Oola), Eimear Kirby (Knockainey), Caroline Brennan (Knockainey).
