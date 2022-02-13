WATCH: Graham Shine 'over the moon' as Limerick make winning start in Ladies Football League

LIMERICK made a winning start to their Lidl Ladies Football League campaign this Sunday afternoon.
And, it was a winning start to life as Limerick manager for Graham Shine.
"On your first day you don't know what to expect - we really just focused on ourselves," said the new Limerick manager after victory over London.
"Over the moon in tough conditions."
He added: "To get three points on the board today is fantastic and we are only learn from this."
Limerick entertain Offaly in round two of Division Four next Sunday.
After the 2-9 to 0-9 win in Staker Wallace GAA grounds, Shine spoke with the media.
