Fund-raising events return to Limerick Greyhound Stadium

NORTH Tipperary GAA club Portroe were out in force in Limerick Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night in another sign that the sector is returning to somewhat normality.

Portroe had a fund-raising Buster Race on the 12-race card.

Trainer Brian Nolan won for the Pockets syndicate with Miss Sloane in the A3 525 Buster Race. Victory came with a run of 28.95. Nine lengths back in second was Ryves Nelson for the Pinkers Cross syndicate.

The night opened with an ON3 525. Victory went to Mystical Josie for Eoin and Jody Troy. The winner was 14 lengths clear on the line with a run of 28.67. Back in second was Joeys Champ for John Moloney.

DoIFeelLucky won for Ger Carmody and Ross Conway in an A7 525. The winning time was 29.71. Three lengths back in second was Gower Hulk for Anna Carey.

Derra Misty won a sprint for trainer Stephen Murray. Owned by Rachel Murray and Sean O’Riordan, the S3/S4 350 was won in 19.09. Second, three and a half lengths back, was Corcass Hope for Michael Murphy.

The Guzzling Pints syndicate won with Two Pints in an A6 525. The winner’s time of 29.92 just secured the win on the line. Just beaten into second was Ballintuber Mike for Michael O’Regan.

Paul Ryan won with Diego Rango in an A4 525. The six and a half lengths victory was earned by a run of 28.74. Back in second was Victorious Girl for Michael O’Grady.

Eugene Corkery won with Iron Sky in an A5 525. The winner’s time was 29.74. Two lengths back in second was Upland Hills for Harry Galvin.

Bling Bling Paul won for John Meehan in a distance race. The D3/D4 750 was won in 42.36. Three lengths back in second was Galeshill Mick for Donal Brennan.

Trainer Stephen Murray had a second winner when Give It Up won a sprint. The S1/S2 350 was won in 19.09 for the Three Pointer syndicate. Mohane Madison was beaten three lengths into second for Cormac Davern.

Jerry Griffin and the Saturday Soaks syndicate won with Blacklabel Walt in an A3 525. The winning margin of three lengths was secured in a time of 28.90. Second was Midfield Deano for owner John Newman and trainer Rachel Wheeler.

The penultimate race of the night was an A1 525, which was won in 28.65 by Annagh Lucy. The Rachel Wheeler trained winner for Dan Stackpoole just got the win on the line. Narrowly beaten into second was Tyrap Luke for David Carroll.

The final race of the card was an A2 525. Amanda Meade won with Boomin Staker in 29.30. Half a length back in second was Airfield Cookie for Denis O’Malley and owner Bernedette Walsh.

Off the track has come confirmation that the final of the 2022 Con & Annie Kirby Memorial has been moved forward by one day to Friday April 22.

The move avoids a direct clash with the Limerick v Waterford Munster SHC tie in the TUS Gaelic Grounds on the Saturday, April 23.

"The 2022 Greyhound Racing Calendar were announced before the dates and times of the Limerick GAA fixtures were known. However, once that was released it became clear that there would be a possible clash with a home fixture on the scheduled final night of the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial. Given the partnership with Limerick GAA with the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Final, the decision was made, in conjunction with the sponsors, to move the final by one night to Friday 22nd April. All other heats will run on Saturdays as normal,” explained Derek Frehill, Director of Racing for GRI.