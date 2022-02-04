Two Limerick university GAA clubs learn their fate in Fitzgibbon Cup quarter final line-up

TWO Limerick side will play in the quarter finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup next week.

UL booked their place in the knockout stages on Thursday evening with a comprehensive 5-25 to 1-14 win over TU Dublin.

That win ensures TUS MidWest join UL from their group in the quarter finals.

As group winners UL will have home advantage against Munster TU Cork next Tuesday February 8 at 7pm.

TUS MidWest (formerly LIT) will have to travel to Galway to play GMIT on Wednesday February 9 at 2pm in Carnmore.

UL are managed by former Limerick minor hurling manager Brian Ryan. They have used Limerick senior Brian O'Grady in midfield. Also in their panel from Limerick are Mikey O'Grady (Knockainey), Conor O'Grady (Hospital-Herbertstown), Ben Herlihy (Castletown-Ballyagran) and Rory Duff and Matthew O'Sullivan (both Mungret), Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks), Jamie Power (Monaleen), Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane).

TUS MidWest are managed by former Clare senior hurling selector Jimmy Browne.

In TUS Midwest from Limerick are Tomas O'Connor and Ross Kenny (both Ballybrown), Eoin Hurley and Michael Cremin (both Newcastle West), Cathal Downes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Kevin Morrissey (Ahane) and Louis Dee (Mungret).

Elsewhere, IT Carlow will entertain UCC on Tuesday at 7pm, and NUIG will welcome Waterford IT to Galway on Wednesday at 7pm in Dangan.

UCC have seven Limerick hurlers in their panel - Conor and Jerome Boylan and William Henn (all Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Padraig Harnett and Ciaran Barry (both Ahane) and Jack Ryan (Doon).

League champions NUIG have Cian Lynch (Patrickswell) and Conor O'Neill (Ballybrown) in their panel.

The Higher Education Senior Hurling Championship semi final will see UL/MTU Cork play IT Carlow/UCC and NUIG/WIT play GMIT/TUS MidWest.