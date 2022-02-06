Limerick begin Allianz Hurling League campaign live on TG4 against Wexford

FOR the third time as manager John Kiely leads his Limerick team to Wexford for an opening round game in the Allianz Hurling League.

The Model County were winners in 2017, while in 2019 Limerick emerged victorious from the south-east.

This Sunday (1.45) afternoon live on TG4, Limerick play a Wexford side under new manager Darragh Egan, complete with his backroom team that includes contributions from hugely successful boxing coach Billy Walsh and former rugby international Gordon D'Arcy.

It’s the first of five group games in the league – Limerick first home game is against Henry Shefflin’s Galway in round two on Saturday February 12. Limerick also have home fixtures against Cork and Offaly, which is the final group game on Sunday March 20.

Ahead of today's tie came confirmation that all 3500 Limerick inter-county hurling season tickets had sold out.

After defeating Kerry and Clare to win the early season Munster Cup title, much attention will focused on the Limerick team selection and some of big guns returned with nine from the All-Ireland SHC final line-up selected to start - details here.

Ahead of the league bookies, have back-to-back All-Ireland winners Limerick priced as evens favourite to lift a third league title under John Kiely.

Galway are second favourites at 9/2, with Tipperary 6/1 and Cork, Waterford and Kilkenny all 8/1. Clare (10/1), Wexford (12/1) and Dublin (20/1) are seen as outside chances.