A Limerick v Clare clash in the TUS Dr Harty Cup final as Ardscoil Ris play Tulla

ARDSCOIL Ris seek a sixth title when they play in the TUS Dr Harty Cup final this Saturday afternoon.

The Limerick city side play St Josephs of Tulla in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 1pm in the final of the Munster Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship.

It’s a sixth different final opponent for the North Circular Road outfit in their sixth final of this prestigious competition.

Managed by Niall Moran with fellow teachers Paul Flanagan and Cormac O’Donovan, the Ardscoil Ris starting team will most likely have a spread of 11 different clubs. They select from a 39-man panel, representing 19 clubs.

Jointly captained by Shane O’Brien and Vince Harrington, enroute to this U19 final, Ardscoil Ris have beaten Nenagh CBS, Midleton CBS and Thurles CBS.

Back in 2019, this crop of Ardscoil Ris hurlers lost the Dean Ryan Cup final (U16 1/2) by one point to St Colmans of Fermoy.

This Saturday afternoon they seek to lift the Harty Cup for the first time since 2018 and the sixth time since their breakthrough year of 2010.

Tickets for the final must be purchased online - details here. Adult tickets are €10, second & third level student/OAP’s are €5 and U12’s €2.

Win or lose, Ardscoil Ris will progress to the All-Ireland series.

The Munster runner will be in action on Saturday February 19 in a quarter final against the Connacht champions - Gort Community College or Presentation College Atheney, who meet in their provincial final this Saturday afternoon also.

The Munster winners will advance to an All-Ireland semi final on Saturday March 5 against the winner of a quarter final between the Connacht winners and the Leinster runner-up, which will be St Kierans or Kilkenny CBS. Both were beaten Leinster semi finalists but as a Dublin amalgamation is contesting the Leinster final, one of the Kilkenny sides will advance in the All-Ireland series.

The other All-Ireland semi final will contain Wexford's Good Counsel College against the Munster runner-up or Connacht champions.

The All-Ireland Croke Park final is confirmed for March 17 in Croke Park and will be live on TG4.

ARDSCOIL RIS PANEL: Vince Harrington, JJ Carey, John Fitzgerald, Patrick O'Neill, Shane Kelly, Wayne Kearns, Jim Beary, Dylan Lynch, Andrew Stack, Cian Brosnan, Cormac Benson, (all Na Piarsaigh); Colm Flynn, Dara Casey, David Kennedy, Morgan O'Connell, Noel Flynn (all Sixmilebridge); Josh O'Reilly, Lee O'Reilly, Michael Gavin (all Ballybrown); Eoin Deegan, Riain McNamara, Sam Sheehy (all Cratloe); Evan O'Leary, Jack Butler (both Ahane); Sam Hickey, Shane Gleeson (both Adare); Cian Scully, Daniel Scully (both Dromin-Athlacca Banogue); Denis Fahy, Niall O'Farrell (both Broadford); Diarmuid Stritch, Seimi Gully (both Clonlara); Brian O'Keeffe (Murroe-Boher), Jack Golden (Monaleen), Oisin O'Farrell (Askeaton), Rian O'Byrne (Crecora Manister), Seadhna Liddy (Newmarket on Fergus), Shane O'Brien (Kilmallock), Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret St Pauls).