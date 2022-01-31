Lift-off for GAA season as Limerick inter-county trio hit the road

THE 2022 GAA season kicks-off in earnest next week and three Limerick inter-county teams are on their travels.

John Kiely’s hurlers are in Wexford for round one of the Allianz Hurling League on Sunday, while on Saturday Billy Lee’s footballers are in Belfast to play Antrim in round two of the Allianz Football League and the county camogie side begin their Littlewoods National League campaign in Kilkenny.

And, on top of all that, Ardscoil Ris bid to win a sixth title when they play Tulla in the TUS Dr Harty Cup final on Saturday.

All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick get a TV billing when they play Wexford live on TG4 at 1.45 on Sunday from Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Ahead of the tie came confirmation that all 3500 Limerick inter-county hurling season tickets had sold out.

After defeating Kerry and Clare to win the early season Munster Cup title, much attention will focus on the Limerick team selection to play Wexford with regulars like Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane, Tom Morrissey and others yet to feature in 2022.

Sunday will be the first clash with Wexford fixture since 2019 when All-Ireland champions also played their first league game on Slaneyside. Limerick had Seamus Flanagan sent-off but won that game 1-17 to 2-11.

Limerick's first home game of the Allianz Hurling League is a Saturday February 12, at 7pm, clash with Henry Shefflin's Galway.

Saturday is an action packed afternoon for Limerick GAA followers.

In Belfast at 2.30 is the Allianz Football League meeting of Limerick and Antrim – both round one winners. Gordon Brown, Michael Donovan, Bob Childs and Padraig de Brun are all carrying early season knocks.

Also on Saturday, Limerick’s new camogie manager John Lillis has a first outing when his youthful panel face league champions Kilkenny in the first game of their title defence.

Closer to home, Ardscoil Ris are in action in TUS Gaelic Grounds (1pm) as the Limerick city side seek a sixth Munster Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship title.

Eleven different clubs will be represented in the starting team of manager Niall Moran.

Ardscoil Ris chase a first Harty crown since 2018 and Limerick’s 17th ever Munster title in this grade.