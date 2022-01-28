Limerick confirm a 33-man senior football panel for 2022 ahead of Allianz League start

Limerick football manager Billy Lee
BILLY LEE and his Limerick senior football management team have confirmed a 33-man panel for the new season.
Limerick's Allianz Football League campaign begins on Saturday when they entertain Longford in Division Three in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 5pm.
With eight well documented departures from last year's panel there are just three new faces - Barry Coleman, Darragh Ranahan and Liam Kennedy.
There are 21 clubs represented in the panel selected by manager Billy Lee and coach-selectors Maurice Horan, Shane Kelly and Seamus O'Donnell.
PANEL: Colm McSweeney, Dara Noonan, Jim Liston, Tommy Griffin (all Gerald Griffins); Donal O'Sullivan, Brian Donovan, Luke Murphy (all Monaleen); Iain Corbett, Cian Sheehan, Diarmuid Kelly (all Newcastle West); Hugh Bourke, Paul Maher, Robbie Bourke (all Adare); Darragh Treacy and Liam Kennedy (both St Kierans); Gordon Brown and Eoghan Sherlock (both Na Piarsaigh); Peter Nash and Tony McCarthy (both Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Aaron O'Sullivan (Pallasgreen), Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys), Barry Coleman (Rathkeale), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Darragh Ranahan (Ballysteen), Eoin Cregan (Croom), James Naughton (St Senans), Josh Ryan (Oola), Kevin Howard (Claughaun), Killian Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Michael Donovan (Galbally), Pádraig De Brún (Firies, Kerry), Bob Childs (Galee Gaels), Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen).
