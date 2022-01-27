TUS MidWest back into Fitzgibbon Cup contention as Limerick side defeat TU Dublin

LIMERICK'S TUS MidWest played themselves back into Fitzgibbon Cup contention this Thursday afternoon with victory over TU Dublin.

In Moylish, the home side were 0-24 to 0-16 winners.

TUS MidWest will reach the quarter finals, if TU Dublin fail to beat UL next Thursday (February 3) in Grangegorman at 7pm.

Likely opponents for TUS MidWest would be GMIT or Munster TU Cork.

TUS MidWest were beaten 31-points by UL last week but showed great resolve to return to winning ways in this encounter.

And, they had to play most of the final 20-minutes with 14 men after a red card for Shane Taylor.

TUS MidWest had Tomas O'Connor as the only Limerick man in their starting team with Patrick Kirby and Michael Cremin both introduced as subs.

The Limerick side were 0-6 to 0-2 ahead on 12-minutes with Evan Fitzpatrick and Ruairi Maher among the early scores for the Jimmy Browne managed side.

At the first half water break it was 0-8 to 0-3 with the Limerick side aided by the breeze.

The lead was out to 0-12 to 0-6 on 24-minutes with two for Taylor.

But the Ryan O'Dwyer managed Dublin side battle back before half time to leave it 0-13 to 0-8 at the interval.

TU Dublin were to end with 13 wides - five more than the Limerick side - and couldn't get within three points throughout the second half.

It was 0-16 to 0-13 when Taylor was shown a red card on 42-minutes.

By the second half water break it was 0-17 to 0-13.

Early in the final quarter Robin Mounsey had two points for TUS MidWest to move them six points clear once more as the Dublin men failed to captailise on the extra man.

Billy Seymour brought his tally to four from play in the final minutes as his helped seal an eight point win with an overall total of 11-points.

SCORERS: TUS MidWest: Billy Seymour 0-11 (6frees, 1 '65), Evan Fitzpatrick 0-3, Shane Taylor, Kian O'Kelly, Ruairi Maher and Robin Mounsey 0-2 each, Aaron Mulcahy and Kevin McCarthy 0-1 each. TU Dublin: Nicky Potterton 0-5 (3frees, 1 '65), Eoghan Dunne 0-4 (1lineball), Thomas Doughlas 0-3 (1free), Cian Browne, Bob Kenny, David Jordan and Darragh Eggerton 0-1 each.

TUS Midwest: Cian Broderick (Clarecastle, Clare); David Tuohy (Clarecastle, Clare), Tomas O'Connor (Ballybrown, Limerick), Josh McCarthy (Toomevara, Tipperary); Barry Mahony (Crotta O'Neills, Kerry), Paddy Donnellan (Broadford, Clare), Eric Killeen (Rathdowney Errill, Laois); Kevin McCarthy (Toomevara, Tipperary), Evan Fitzpatrick (Roscrea, Tipperary); Shane Taylor (Broadford, Clare), Kian O'Kelly (Kilruane McDonaghs, Tipperary), Aaron Mulcahy (Midleton, Cork); Ruairi Maher (Silvermines, Tipperary), Billy Seymour (Kiladangan, Tipperary), Robin Mounsey (Ruan, Clare). Subs: Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Eire Og, Tipperary) for Aaron Mulcahy (44mins), Sean O'Loughlin (Kilmaley, Clare) for Kevin McCarthy (52mins), Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell, Limerick) for Kian O'Kelly (58mins), Michael Cremin (Newcastle West, Limerick) for Ruairi Maher (61mins).

TU DUBLIN: Ben Hynes (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin); Finn Murphy (Naomh Olafs, Dublin), Jack Fagan (Raheny, Dublin), Liam Moran (Clonakil, Westmeath); Cian Browne (Naomh Eanna, Wexford), Mark Maguire (St Judes, Dublin), David Jordan (Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry, Galway); Darragh Eggerton (Clonakill, Westmeath); Bob Kenny (Moneygall, Tipperary); Eoghan Dunne (St Brigids, Dublin), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha, Tipperary), Pearce Christie (Ballyboden St Endas, Dublin); Nicky Potterton (Kiltale, Meath), Thomas Doughlas (De La Salle Waterford, Joseph Murray (Round Towers Clondalkin, Dublin). Subs: Joe Gunne (St Marys Clonmel, Tipperary) for Finn Murphy (38mins), Gerard Veale (Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin) for Joseph Murray (46mins).

REFEREE: Alan Kelly (Galway.