Limerick relations ready to cheer for Team GB brothers at Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

JUST six athletes will represent Team Ireland at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing from February 4-20.

There is no local representation but there are two brothers on Team GB that will have Limerick family cheering for them.

Birmingham brothers Farrell (26) and Niall (21) Treacy both compete in speed skating in China – the brothers are one of three sets of siblings in the 50-strong Team GB for the 24th Winter Games.

Family in Castlemahon and Limerick city will follow the progress of the Treacys.

Their grandmother is Mary Quaid – a native of Castlemahon, who is aunt of former Limerick hurling goalkeeper Joe Quaid and a grand-aunt to current inter-county star Nickie Quaid.

Mary Quaid, married Michael Purcell, a former Claughaun GAA player in his day, from Limerick city and they emigrated in the 1950s to England. Mary (87) still lives in Birmingham, but her husband Michael has passed. In Limerick city, many Purcell family relatives remain, including current Fairview Rangers manager Jason.

They had seven children and their daughter Catherine is the mother of Team GB speed skaters Farrell and Niall.

Catherine married John Treacy, whose parents came from Galway and Fermanagh.

“They are all very proud of their Irish roots, from all sides,” said Brenda Purcell.

Living in Kerry, Brenda is an aunt of Farrell and Niall.

“We are all delighted that they both got selected for the team and just hope that everything goes well for them,” said Purcell.

Both brothers compete in the 1000m short track event on Friday February 18, while Farrell is also competing in the 1500m discipline on Tuesday February 8. Four years ago Farrell finished in 14th place in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Television coverage from the Beijing games will be across both BBC and Eurosport.