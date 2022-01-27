Search

27 Jan 2022

TUS MidWest bid to kick-start Fitzgibbon Cup quest as Limerick side face TU Dublin

Robin Mounsey of TUS MidWest in action against UL

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

27 Jan 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK university side TUS MidWest bid to get their Fitzgibbon Cup quest back on track this Thursday afternoon.

TUS Midwest (formerly LIT) entertain TD Dublin in their round two tie in their Moylish sportsgrounds at 2pm.

The Limerick side lost to UL in round one, while this will be a first outing of the Higher Education Senior Hurling Championship for their Dublin opponents.

Victory for TUS MidWest will prolong their interest in the championship until the result of next week's UL v TU Dublin tie, but defeat will being an end to the season for the 2005 and '07 winners.

In TUS Midwest from Limerick are Ross Kenny and Tomas O'Connor (both Ballybrown), Eoin Hurley and Michael Cremin (both Newcastle West), Cathal Downes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Kevin Morrissey (Ahane) and Louis Dee (Mungret).

TUS panel also includes Clare's Paddy Donnellan, Robin Mounsey and Shane Taylor, Eric Killeen (Laois) and Tipperary's Billy Seymour and Kian O'Kelly.

The TUS MidWest management is former Clare senior hurling selector Jimmy Browne (Clonlara, Clare), current Dublin senior hurling coach Gavin Keary (Loughrea, Galway) and Monaleen clubman Donnacha McNamara.

Leading the charge for the Dublin side will be Tipperary's Patrick 'Bonner' Maher.

