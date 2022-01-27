First final of 2022 in Limerick Greyhound Stadium this Saturday evening

LIMERICK Greyhound Stadium will host the final of an exciting A3 525 this Saturday evening.

The two semi-finals of the €3,000 to the winner Ballymac Cooper @ Stud A3 525 were the main attraction last Saturday and it was Toolmaker Beach who stole for the formidable team of William Hyslop and Robert Gleeson.

Heading into the opening semi-final, Ballymac Jet was seeking a hat-trick of victories after showing some brilliant early gears in previous rounds. However, despite Liam Dowling’s charge setting what was a frantic gallop once again, he was to fail narrowly in his attempts to maintain his unbeaten status in the competition. Flashing from trap three, Ballymac Jet, a 3/1 chance, took charge from the outset as he led Toolmaker Beach into the opening corner. Setting a blistering gallop down the back straight, the duo battled it out with Toolmaker Beach edging closer rounding the bottom two bends.

Displaying the superior staying power thereafter, the son of Droopys Jet and Kilara Lizzie, the 5/4 favourite, stormed to the front in the closing stages and he was three parts of a length better off crossing the line. The time, as mentioned, was an electric 28.58 with the final qualifying position claimed by Cronody Cupid.

In the second semi-final, another greyhound who had failed to land a blow in earlier rounds came to the fore as Glengar Manus claimed victory. Owned by the Manus-Syndicate, Glengar Manus was looking to double his career tally but despite being fancied in earlier rounds, he had been turned over at short odds.

However, after doing some good running last week to overcome a tardy start, the son of Ballymac Best and Droopys Mazda was much swifter in stride as he showed brilliant pace to lead the field into the opening corner.

A proven stayer, it was always going to take a strong effort to reel in Glengar Manus thereafter and he maintained a powerful gallop all the way to the line. Seeing off Another Blonde to seal a two lengths victory, the 5/2 chance stopped the clock in 29.10 with Faypoint Alex a length back in third.

Aside from the sweepstake action, there was one huge performance in race ten as Farranrory Megan got back to winning ways for Keith Freer and Sharon Hunt.

An August 18’ daughter of Jaytee Jet and Farranrory Fay, Farranrory Megan has some brilliant form to her name and the 3/1 chance added another impressive victory to her CV. Flashing from trap five, ‘Megan’ got the better of Adamant Phoenix in the opening exchanges and despite the best efforts of her rival, the impressive bitch stuck to her task brilliantly throughout to cross the line two lengths clear. The time was a sensational 28.46.

The night opened with an ON 525, which was won in 29.24 and by one length by AwayGo for Alan Conway. Second was Drombeg Jake for Evan McAuliffe.

Adamant Sol won for John and Seamus Rainsford in an A6/A7 525. The winner was half a length clear on the line in a time of 29.45. Second was Cathal McLoughney with Liosgarbh Orla.

Another success for John Rainsford on the card came in an A3 525. Adamant Approach won for the Any Sport Will Do syndicate. The winner was three and a half lengths clear on the line with a run of 28.09. Second was TallyHo Angel for the Walls of Tally Ho syndicate.

There was an A4/A5 525 win for Getta Fitzgerald with Lettus. The winner was three lengths clear on the line with a time of 29.38. Second was Glideaway Ella for Sean O’Donoghue.

Paraic Campion and owner Tony Bennett had an A3 525 winner in Chestnut Ghost. The winner’s time was 28.99. Two and a half lengths back in second was Clonregan Gem for Padraig McKenna.

There was an A2 525 win for John Quigley with Woodfield Master. The winning margin of a length and a half was secured with a run of 28.93. Second was Knockdine Blake for Patrick Conlon and Helen O’Brien.

Grouchose Cain won for Ken O’Connell and David Carroll in an A1 525. The winner was six lengths clear on the line with a run of 28.85. Second was Rockalong Sierra for Donncha McNamara.

Ganja Gun won for Patrick Conlon and John Meehan in an A2 525. The win was just secured on the line in a time of 29.31. Second was Dromoher Alice for Tom Flanagan.

The final race of the night was an A1 525 – won in 28.71 was Ballymac Whispa for Liam Dowling. Four lengths back in second was Droopys Pilgrim for Denis O’Malley and Percy Ryan.