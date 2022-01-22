Ardscoil Ris blitz Thurles CBS to set up a Limerick v Clare final in the TUS Harty Cup

ARDSCOIL Ris booked their place in the TUS Harty Cup final with an emphatic 4-18 to 1-12 semi final win over Thurles CBS.

It will be a sixth ever final appearance in the Munster Post Primary Schools Senior Hurling Championship for the Limerick city side.

The Saturday February 5 final will be against first time finalists St Josephs of Tulla - the venue most likely TUS Gaelic Grounds or Cusack Park in Ennis.

Ardscoil Ris were 4-11 to 0-5 ahead at half time.

Thurles failed to score in the opening quarter as the Limerick side raced from the blocks and were 3-5 to 0-0 ahead at the first half water break.

Niall O'Farrell had their first goal from a penalty in the fifth minute.

Before the Tipperary side could settle, Ardscoil Ris added more scores. David Kennedy's goal left it 2-3 to no score on 10-minutes.

Shane O'Brien then cracked home another goal and the lead was out to 14-points at the first quarter.

On the resumption, Thurles did find their feet with three points. But back came Ardscoil Ris with JJ Carey and Rian O'Byrne points.

O'Brien then fired home his second goal and it was 4-9 to 0-4.

Oisin O'Farrell and Niall O'Farrell added points and it was an 18-point lead at half time.

Managed by Niall Moran, Cormac O'Donovan and Paul Flanagan, Ardscoil Ris were to win by 15-points.

Joe Egan had a consolation second half goal for Thurles.

SCORERS: Ardscoil Ris: Shane O'Brien 2-6, Niall O'Farrell 1-2 (1-0pen, 0-1free), David Kennedy 1-1, JJ Carey 0-3, Oisin O'Farrell 0-2, Dylan Lynch, Rian O'Byrne, Cian Scully and Patrick O'Neill 0-1 each. Thurles CBS: Joe Egan 1-2, Jack Leamy 0-5 (3frees), Bill Flanagan, Pat Ryan, Darragh Stakelum, Toby Jambe and Jimmy Lahart 0-1 each.

ARDSCOIL RIS: Seimi Gully (Clonlara); Evan O'Leary (Ahane), John Fitzgerald (Na Piarsaigh), Colm Flynn (Sixmilebridge); Vince Harrington (Na Piarsaigh), Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue), Michael Gavin (Ballybrown); JJ Carey (Na Piarsaigh), Rian O'Byrne (Crecora-Manister); Shane O'Brien (Kilmallock), Niall O'Farrell (Broadford), Brian O'Keeffe (Murroe-Boher); Dylan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), Oisin O'Farrell (Askeaton), David Kennedy (Sixmilebridge). Subs: Sam Sheehy (Cratloe) for Evan O'Leary (34mins), Wayne Kearns (Na Piarsaigh) for Michael Gavin (42mins), Patrick O'Neill (Na Piarsaigh) for Brian O'Keeffe (47mins), Riain MacNamara (Cratloe) for Colm Flynn (51mins).

THURLES CBS: Aidan Stakelum (Duras Og); Ciaran Woodlock (Durlas Og), Jack O'Mara (Thurles Sarsfields), Philip Hayes (Durlas Og); Edward Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney), Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill), Stephen Walsh (Moycarkey-Borris); Maidhc Fitzpatrick (Drom-Inch), Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields); Joe Egan (Moycarkey-Borris), Ciaran McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney), Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle); Bill Flanagan, Joe Maher (Moycarkey-Borris), Pat Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane). Subs: Oisin Treacy for Edward Meagher (16mins), Toby Lambe for Philip Hayes (h-t), Daniel Rossiter for Bill Flanagan (h-t), Jimmy Lahart for Joe Maher (52mins), Killian Rafter for Jack O'Mara (58mins).

REFEREE: Niall Malone (Clare)