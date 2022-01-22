Search

23 Jan 2022

OPINION: Munster Hurling Cup an ideal foundation for Limerick success - Jerome O'Connell

OPINION:

Barry Nash (Limerick) and Diarmud Ryan (Clare) with Liam O’Flaherty, Head Of Dairygold Agri Business ahead of Sunday's final

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

22 Jan 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

IT was only the Munster Hurling League or Munster Hurling Cup but what a feelgood factor there was in TUS Gaelic Grounds for Limerick v Kerry.

It’s remarkable to think that Limerick have won two All-Ireland and Munster SHC titles and an Allianz League since John Kiely’s side had last played in front of a home crowd.

Not surprisingly the 5000 crowd which is allowed due to Covid-19 restrictions sold out and it was great to see so many children in attendance to see their hurling heroes up close and personal.

On the field of play, those in the jerseys may have been different, but Limerick were just as efficient in terms of style of play and result.

Six players not involved last season got a chance to impress and all did enough to warrant another chance in the coming weeks.

Credit John Kiely and his backroom team, Limerick have already treated this early season competition with respect and in return have garnered many positives from the games.

Next Sunday will be Limerick’s 15th game in the competition since John Kiely’s debut in Dungarvan in January 2017.

It’s a competition that kicked off a run of eleven trophies for the men in green when Paul Browne lifted the trophy in 2018 and it’s a competition that have ensured Limerick set off on the right foot each season – 11 wins from 14 outings so far across five competitions.

Those 14 games have seen Limerick use 61 players from 26 different clubs and returned Munster League titles in 2018 and 2020, while losing the final to Cork in 2017.

“We have always entered the Munster League and always found that we have got something out of it and that it has been a positive experience,” said John Kiely of the Co-Op Superstores sponsored competition.

He points out the value of giving game time to newcomers and those who might have been outside of the first team the previous season.

“That’s really important from their perspective in terms of development and confidence. We got to try and build their confidence levels and it is only outside on the pitch that you will do that. It’s important from a confidence perspective to get a bit of game time. It drives them on for the subsequent weeks in training,” said Kiely ahead of Sunday’s final against Clare, which is a repeat of the 2018 decider.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media