22 Jan 2022

Ardscoil Ris face rivals Thurles CBS as Limerick side seek a sixth Harty Cup final spot

Ardscoil Ris' Rian O'Byrne

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

21 Jan 2022

ARDSCOIL Ris bid to reach their sixth Harty Cup final when they play Thurles CBS this Saturday.

The semi final of the TUS Dr Harty Cup takes place in Nenagh at 1pm with the Limerick side chasing a February 5 final against Clare’s Tulla or Waterford’s De La Salle.

Tickets can be purchased here

Ardscoil Ris won the last of their five Munster Post Primary Schools Senior A (U19) Hurling Championships in 2018.

Managed by teachers Niall Moran, Cormac O'Donovan and Paul Flanagan, the North Circular Road secondary school have beaten Nenagh CBS and Midleton CBS to reach Saturday’s last four tie.

Back in 2019, this crop of Ardscoil Ris hurlers lost the Dean Ryan Cup final (U16 1/2) by one point to St Colmans of Fermoy.

They have a panel of 32 players, spread across 15 clubs.

They have Limerick minors of recent years in Shane O'Brien, Vince Harrington, Dylan Lynch, Cian Scully, John Fitzgerald, Wayne Kearns and Rian O'Byrne. Also in their panel are Niall O'Farrell, Colm Flynn, David Kennedy, Sam Sheehy and Riain McNamara who have featured on Clare minor panels across the last two years.

Thurles have beaten St Flannans, Templemore and Cashel to book their spot against Ardscoil Ris in a repeat of their epic 2010 final.

The sides last met in the Harty Cup in November 2014 when Peter Casey, Aaron Gillane and Conor Boylan were in the Ardscoil Ris team. Thurles won that tie enroute to the last of their eighth titles.

ARDSCOIL RIS PANEL: JJ Carey, John Fitzgerald, Patrick O'Neill, Shane Kelly, Vince Harrington, Wayne Kearns, Jim Beary, Dylan Lynch, Andrew Stack, Cian Brosnan, Cormac Benson, (all Na Piarsaigh); Colm Flynn, Dara Casey, David Kennedy, Morgan O'Connell, Noel Flynn (all Sixmilebridge); Josh O'Reilly, Lee O'Reilly, Michael Gavin (all Ballybrown); Eoin Deegan, Riain McNamara, Sam Sheehy (all Cratloe); Evan O'Leary, Jack Butler (both Ahane); Sam Hickey, Shane Gleeson (both Adare); Cian Scully, Daniel Scully (both Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue); Denis Fahy, Niall O'Farrell (both Broadford); Diarmuid Stritch, Seimi Gully (both Clonlara); Brian O'Keeffe (Murroe-Boher), Jack Golden (Monaleen), Oisin O'Farrell (Askeaton), Rian O'Byrne (Crecora-Manister), Seadhna Liddy (Newmarket on Fergus), Shane O'Brien (Kilmallock).

