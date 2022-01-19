Search

20 Jan 2022

Mary Immaculate start Fitzgibbon Cup campaign as Limerick college entertain UCC

Shane Ryan of MICL

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

19 Jan 2022

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

FITZGIBBON Cup kingpins UCC come to town this Wednesday afternoon to play Mary Immaculate College in round one of the Higher Education Senior Hurling Championship.

The Limerick side host the defending champions in their South Circular Road campus at 2pm.

Mary Immaculate are again managed by Jamie Wall.

Patrickswell duo Jason Gillane and Josh Considine - both part of Limerick All-Ireland SHC winning panels in recent years - are hte only local in the MICL panel.

Across the Mary Immaculate panel are players with inter-county experience - Diarmuid Ryan, Darragh Lohan and Shane Punch (all Clare), Colin O'Brien (Cork) and Adam Ennis (Westmeath), among others.

TUS and Munster Post Primary Schools GAA sign new sponsorship deal

UCC have seven Limerick hurlers in their panel - Conor and Jerome Boylan and William Henn (all Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Padraig Harnett and Ciaran Barry (both Ahane) and Jack Ryan (Doon).

Also in the UCC panel are Cork's Niall O'Leary, Robert Downey, Timmy O'Connell and Shane Barrett, Waterford's Iarlaith Daly and Tipperary's Mark Kehoe and Conor Bowe.

On Thursday, 7pm, UL play TUS MidWest in the Fitzgibbon Cup.

