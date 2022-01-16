Fairview host Shamrock Rovers as new facilities unveiled at the Fairgreen

FAIRVIEW Rangers marked the official turning on of their new floodlights in style at the Fairgreen on Saturday evening.

A large crowd turned out to witness the event and afterwards the home side took on League of Ireland champions, Shamrock Rovers in a friendly game to mark the occasion.

Fairview also took the opportunity before kickoff to honour two of its great servants. Dermot Finnan and the late Eamon Heffernan, represented by his family, wife Eileen and sons, Kevin, Barry and Colm who received deserved recognition for the wonderful service they gave the Limerick club.

Fairview Rangers 0 Shamrock Rovers 1

A 93rd minute goal from Danny Mandroiu saved the visitors blushes against a highly impressive Fairview side.

The home side matched their vaunted opponents throughout the game and had a number of good chances late on that could well have seen a different result.

In the end, the correct decision to clear the benches to give all a game, had a natural unsettling affect and the wily champions took advantage at the death.

Many of the spectators, not too familiar with the Junior code, were impressed at the standard shown by the Blues.

Shane Duggan gave a masterclass, proving he could easily slot back into this level. His choice to stick with Fairview is a gift to the club.

AJ O’Connor and Russell Quirke also caught the eye in the opening half. With changes galore after the break it proved a more disjointed affair but AJ Moloney impressed after his introduction.

A bright start by the View saw Conor Coughlan’s volley from 12 yards deflected to safety by Richie Towell.

Aaron Savage hardly had a save to make in the opening half but his goal escaped narrowly from Cole Ororehiomwan’s powerful header from close range.

In the second half Lee Grace saw his header rebound off the crossbar and minutes later Dylan Watts went close with a near post back heel.

AJ Moloney left the Rovers defence in his wake but his shot across goal was saved by keeper Lettis.

The same player went close again minutes later before Watts showed neat footwork to create an opening but volleyed over from close range.

With time virtually up, Rovers were awarded a corner from which Grace flicked on for the in-running Danny Mandroiu to blast home.

FAIRVIEW RANGERS: Aaron Savage, Jamie Enright, Martin Deady, Mark Slattery, AJ O'Connor, Russell Quirke, Jeffery Judge, Shane Duggan, Conor Coughlan, Mike O'Gorman, Ross Mann. Subs: Scott Kirwin, Declan Cahill, Josh Considine, John Mullane, AJ Moloney, Eoin Duff, Dylan O'Sullivan, Paul Danaher, Jason Cross, David Hannon

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Leon Pöhls, Corey O’Sullivan, Barry Cotter, Ronan Finn, Richie Towell, Neil Farrugie, Darragh McGuinness, Chris McCann, John O’Sullivan, Cole Ororehiomwan, Aidomo Emakhu. Subs: Tom Leitis, Sean Hoare, Oisin Hand, Lee Grace, Dylan Watts, Danny Mandroiu, John Ryan, Gary O’Neill, Sean Carey, Jack Byrne









