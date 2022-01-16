Search

16 Jan 2022

Sold out: All tickets snapped up for Limerick's first 2022 game as All-Ireland champions

Sold out: All tickets snapped up for Limerick's first 2022 game as All-Ireland champions

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

16 Jan 2022

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER GAA officials have confirmed that all tickets have sold out for today's Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup tie between Limerick and Kerry.

The semi final tie in the early season provincial competition takes place in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 2pm.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, capacity is limited to 5,000 and the last of the tickets were sold by 11am this Sunday morning.

Munster GAA officials have stressed that no tickets will be on sale outside the ground and that no spectators will gain admittance without a ticket, which had to be pre-purchased online.

The game is being streamed live for €10 and can be purchased here

All-Ireland champions return to action as Limerick play Kerry in Munster Hurling Cup

Limerick and Kerry are battling to reach next Saturday's Munster Hurling Cup final against Clare.

On Friday night, Limerick manager John Kiely named a new-look team for this afternoon's tie - details here

