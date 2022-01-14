Search

14 Jan 2022

Two Limerick colleges face Tipperary opposition in Munster camogie championship finals

Two Limerick colleges face Tipperary opposition in Munster camogie championship finals

Scoil Pol, Kilfinane

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

14 Jan 2022

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

TWO Limerick Post Primary Schools play in Munster Camogie Championship finals this Saturday, January 15.

Kilfinane's Scoil Pol plays in the senior C decider, while Dromcollogher's Hazelwood College plays in the junior C final.

Scoil Pol face Roscrea Community College in Effin at 10.45am in the Denis Kelly Cup final for the Munster Senior C Camogie Championship title.

The south Limerick side are looking to build on their Munster and All-Ireland junior title won in 2018/19.

Indeed nine of Satuday's panel of 27 were involved in that junior success and now look to add senior honours.

Scoil Pol are managed by Noreen O’Riordan, Sarah Collins, Dan Keating, Billy O’Donoghue and Sr Patricia Coughlan.

Victory over Roscrea would see the south Limerick side into the All-Ireland series.

This Senior C title has come to Limerick in recent times - Hospital (2018), Doon (2014) and Laurel Hill (2011) all successful in the last decade in the third tier of provincial colleges camogie.

KILFINANE PANEL: Niamh O’Donovan, Maggie English, Rosie Quilty, Laura O’Connor, Ellen Meehan, Claire Power, Ciara O’Riordan, Ella O’Sullivan, Aoife McNamara, Áine O’Leary, Lucy O’Toole, Holly McCarthy, Ava Ryan, Leah Prendergast, Róisín Manning, Maedhbh Riordan, Ellen Cronin, Eimear O'Donovan, Emily O’Toole (all Blackrock-Effin); Robyn Finn, Rebecca Lynch, Kayla McGrath (all Granagh-Ballingarry); Rachel Walsh and Grace Purcell (both Galbally); Nadine White (Ballyagran); India Hanley (Ballyhea); Aoife Cronin (Kilmallock).

Also on Saturday is the Munster Junior C Camogie Championship final between Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher and St Marys Newport.

The final takes place in Killeedy GAA grounds in Raheenagh at 2pm.

The west Limerick side have beaten St Flannans of Ennis, St Marys of Charleville and Kinsale CS to reach this Munster final.

Managed by Roisin Ambrose and Therese Quaid, Hazelwood also won this title back in 2009.

DROMCOLLOGHER PANEL: Emma Larkin, Aoife Curtin, Emma Curtin, Aislinn O'Callaghan, Orlaith Shanahan, Katie Dore, Caoimhe Magner Flynn, Alison Davis; Alison Donegan, Holly Buckley, Ornagh Barret, Rebecca McGarry, Roisin O'Reilly, Kate O'Connor, Chloe O'Leary, Lisa Vaughan, Aoibhin Reidy, Aoibheann Tierney, Ciara O'Brien, Rhianna Geary, Kayleigh Hartnett, Aishling O'Connor, Saoirse Wright, Orla Noonan, Jennifer Lenihan, Leah Noonan, Lily Mullane, Molly Donegan, Emily Murphy, Katie Lawlee, Claire O'Brien, Cliondhna Shanahan, Hazel White, Molly Finn, Neala Fahy, Allie Sexton.

Local News

