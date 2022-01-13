Search

13 Jan 2022

Limerick club rugby rivals compete for Hayes-Walsh Cup

Old Crescent centre Brendan McSweeney is halted by the UL Bohs defence during their AIL Division 2A fixture at Takumi Park in December Pic: Kieran Ryan-Benson

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

13 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK rivals UL-Bohemian and Old Crescent go head-to-head again once again in Division 2A of the Energia All-Ireland League this Friday night when the Hayes-Walsh Cup will be up for grabs.

The Limerick derby takes place at the UL North Campus at 7.30pm.

Home side UL-Bohs hold an 11-point advantage in the battle to get their hands on the Hayes-Walsh Cup following their 28-17 bonus point win in their previous league meeting with Crescent at Takumi Park in December.

Hayes Walsh Cup holders Old Crescent will be battling hard to retain the cup first won in 2019 and retained in 2020. The fixture wasn’t played in during Covid-19 hit 2020/2021 season.   

The Hayes-Walsh Cup honours Tom Hayes, of Old Crescent and Fergus Walsh, of UL-Bohemian.

 

