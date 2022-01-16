Limerick Athletics - Interview with PJ O'Rourke of Limerick AC

How did you first get involved in Athletics?

PJ O'Rourke: “Through the parish community games. We qualified to compete at the national community games final in Mosney in the u12 relay.”

You were a promising schools athlete?

PJ O'R: “Schools I rarely ran. B.L.O.E. competitions were the main Athletics at the time now known as Athletics Ireland.”

And later ran with Limerick AC?

“Actually my club was Newport AC for juveniles and Nenagh Olympic for Junior/Senior. My coach Bill Logan was Limerick AC and my training partners were too.”

You represented Ireland?

“Yes, on a number of occasions. In 1991 at the European Junior Championships in Greece and also in the Europa Cup.”

Favourite races?

“The Treaty 300 triangular meet held in UL track in 1991. Russia v England v Ireland.

“It was a special night for me as I broke the national junior record which was held by Tommy Maloney for 10 years in a time of 1:48:60.”

What's your preference, road, track, cross or trail?

Most definitely track.

Favourite distances?

800m and 1500m.

Memories of the Nenagh Indoor Athletics arena which is now 30 years old?

“Lucky enough to race on its opening day. Compared to now you ran on a clay dirt track with no bend banks. A club's vision which was 20 years ahead of a national one.”

How can children get involved in Athletics?

“Through there schools and parish community games which can lead a child to a club.”

Any advice for any club Athlete?

“Training is not about the quantity you do but the quality of your workouts. What you put it is what you get out.”

Parkrun

The fastest individual across the three Limerick Parkruns at the weekend was Bilboa’s John Kinsella who changed the UL course record of 16:01 on his way to a 16:04 finish. Check out John’s Limerick Running: YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.

Fixtures

The Tom Walsh Memorial 10K Run (12:30pm) and 5 Mile Walk (11:45) takes place next Sunday 16th January in Caherconlish