Spirited Newcastle West lose out to Drom-Inch in Munster club camogie championship

GRITTY Newcastle West bowed out of the Munster senior club championship at the semi-final stage when suffering a 0-10 to 0-7 defeat away to Drom-Inch of Tipperary at The Ragg on Saturday.

Although defeat was ultimately their lot, Newcastle West gave an indication of the talent within the county with a gutsy display in mid-Tipperary against the reigning provincial champions.

Eight second half wides tell their own story as the West Limerick side failed to turn dominance of possession into scores. And maybe experience told against them as well.

After Eimear McGrath, from a free and from play, stretched the Tipp side's lead to five points early on, the visitors packed extra bodies in the middle third to break the momentum and, running at the Drom defence, drew the fouls for Rebecca Delee to pull the deficit back to 0-5 to 0-2 at the water break.

The rally continued after play resumed as Delee and Iris Kenneally pounced on chances from open play before the hosts picked it up again.

Although early efforts were foild by the Newcastle defence, the drew two fouls for McGrath to punish and her injury time '45' just after Delee's reply, left Drom leading 0-8 to 0-5.

Two McGrath pointed free left Drom ahead by double scores of 0-10 to 0-5 at the second water break.

When they resumed, Delee finally found a groove with a pair of frees but the heavy surface sapped any chance of building up the momentum.

Smothering any space that might lead to a score, the champions saw out the closing minutes. The nearest Newcastle West came to the equalising goal was Delee's half-chance in injury time that was blocked for a '45'.

SCORERS: Drom-Inch: Eimear McGrath 0-7 (5 frees, 1 '45'), Joanne Ryan 0-2, Miriam Campion 0-1; Newcastle West: Rebecca Delee 0-6 (4 frees), Iris Kennelly 0-1.