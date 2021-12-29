WATCH: Green light for final day of Limerick's Christmas Racing Festival

THE green light has been given for the final day of the Limerick Christmas Racing Festival to go ahead this afternoon following an early morning precautionary track inspection.

The track had 5mm of rain overnight and the ground at Greenmount Park is described as 'heavy' on both the hurdles and chase tracks. There had been the prospect of between 10mm and 15mm of rain falling on the track overnight, but this did not materialise.

The weather forecast for the day is for it to remain mainly dry.

The opening race on an exciting seven race National Hunt card is due off at 12.20pm.

The feature race on the card is the Grade 2 BoyleSports Sporting Limerick Hurdle of €35,000.

Patrons are advised to book their tickets online at www.limerickraces.ie to ensure ease of access. General admission is priced at €15 for today, December 29. Children under 12 go free. Follow Limerick Racecourse's social media platforms for updates and special offers.

