All set for the pre-Christmas Donal Scanlon Memorial final in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THE final of the Donal Scanlon Memorial takes place this Thursday evening in Limerick Greyhound Stadium in Christmas meeting at the Dock Road venue.

There were three semi finals last Saturday evening.

Fastest into the final was Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Casey. The winner of the third semi final had a time of 28.79 for the A2 525. Second and also into the final was Woodfield Master for John Quigley.

The first semi final was won in 28.91 by Flyers Iniesta for trainer Stephen Murray and owner Patsy Fitzgerald. Second, half a length back, was Grouchods Cain for Ken O’Connell and David Carroll.

The remaining semi final went to Sheriff for the Martins Gang syndicate. The winning time was 28.81. Two lengths back in second was Rockalong Sierra for Donncha McNamara.

Elsewhere, last Saturday’s card opened with an ON2/ON3 525, which was won in 29.91 and by four length. Victory went to Lettus for Getta Fitzgerald. Second was the Denis O’Malley trained Aarons Realta for Dominic Lipper and Richard Phelan.

Kevin O’Toole won an A9 525 with Dopey. The winner had four lengths to spare on the line after a run of 29.58. Beaten into second was Vindicator for Sean Ryan.

Mia Torpey won with Lissane Queen in an A6/A7 525. The win just about secured on the line from Bright Sydney for Mary Lynch. The winning time was 29.52.

Declan Murphy had Erins Houdini as and A5 525 winner. The winning time was 29.59. Narrowly beaten into second was Brickfield Chat for Michael O’Ryan and Denis Hayes.

There was an A6/A7 525 win for Brickfield Dawn. The John O’Brien runner won by a length and a half in a time of 29.62. Second was Gower Dazzler for Anna Carey.

Michael Gammell won with Glengar Masha in an A2 525. In 29.69 the winner was five lengths clear on the line. Second was Tallyho Hope for the Walls of Tally Ho syndicate.

Billy Guiney had Ballygibba Moat as and A3 525 winner. The winning margin was a length and a half with a run of 29.09. Second was Riverdale Rosa for Rita Cregan.

There was an A2 525 win for Frank Cahir with Kish Melano. The winner’s time was 28.99. Four lengths back in second was Keeperhill Vic for Barbara Rees Jones and owner Nicholas Colton.

The final race of the night was an A0 525 – won in 28.74 by Tyrap Ferage. The David Carroll runner had five lengths to spare on the line. Second was Tromora Rocket for David Hogan.

There was also racing as normal in Limerick last Thursday.

The card opened with an A4 525. Victory went to Michael Carmody with Honeypound Bruce. The winner’s time was 29.46. Just beaten into second pace was Ryans Lemon for Patsy Ryan.

The Denis O’Malley trained Finnure Storm won an A1 525. The winning time for the Finnure Storm syndicate owned runner was 29.14. Second, four lengths back, was Demesne Soul for Jack Kelly.

There was an A2 525 win for John and Elizabeth Murphy with Dromore Fiveo. The winner was four and a half lengths clear on the line with a time of 29.30. Second was Aarons Sensation for the Shanakyle syndicate.

Mohane Rosa won for Cormac Davern in an A3 525. The winner’s time was 29.30. Three quarters of a length back in second was Boherbradda Joe for Sheila Casey.

Billy Guiney won with Ballygibba Dream in an A5 525. The winning time of 29.41 was good enough for a length and a half victory. Second was Jet Power Class for PJ Ryan.

Drip Drops Snack Box won for Darryl O’Lone in an A2 525. The winning time was 28.85. Second, two lengths back, was TallyHo Angel for the Walls of Tally Ho syndicate.

Shug Avery won for Myles Cummins in an A3 525. In 29.12 the winner had two lengths to spare on the line. Second was Inislosky Romeo for William Casey.

There was an A4 525 win for Sugan Tiny for Mark and Anthony Cusack. The winning margin was two and a half lengths with the winning time of 29.47. Second was Inislosky Bosco for Mary Crotty.

YereVan won for Gerard Garrahy in an A3 525. The winning margin was a length and a half with a winning time of 29.14. Rifles Flash was second for trainer Michael Delaney and owners Terence Delaney and Michael Ryan.

Patrick Conway had a winner in Curragh More Star. The A4 525 was won in 29.41 and by five lengths. Second was Inislosky Jasper for Mary Crotty.

Dermot Walsh won with Boreen Miller in a sprint. The S3/S4 350 was won in 19.15. A length back in second was Cuala Kid for Gerard Garrahy.

The night was closed with an A4 525. Miss Sloane won for trainer Brian Nolan and the Pockets syndicate. The winner had a length and a half to spare on the line in a time of 29.10. Second was Sean Hayes with Second Captain.