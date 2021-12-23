Limerick U14 ladies football panel of 40 players selected for 2022 competitions

THE Limerick U14 ladies football panel has been confirmed for 2022.
Manager John MacNamara has revealed a panel of 40 - selected from 17 different clubs.
The manager has mentor-coaches in Andrew Ryan, Damien Fitzgibbon and Charlie McCarthy.
PANEL: Niamh Stackpoole, Anna Coughlan, Anna Nealon, Caoimhe Hennessy and Molly O'Mahony (all Mungret St Pauls); Abigail Buckley, Tara Hynes, Ailbhe MacNamara, Caoimhe Marrinan and Ava Burke (all Knockainey), Sinéad Ryan, Tara Murnane, Alicia Reddan and Ciara Whooley (all St Ailbes); Órnagh Barrett, Isabelle O'Brien, Olivia O'Brien and Anna Horgan (all Feohanagh-Castlemahon); Hannah Neville, Evelyn Fitzgerald, Grace Fitzgibbon and Summer Behan (all St Senans); Ciara O'Connell, Aoibhin O'Connor and Rachel Conway (all St Brigids); Catriona Dillon, Hannah Fealy and Emily Franklin (all Pallasgreen); Eva Cleary, Caoimhe Fitzgerald and Kate O’Donnell (all Galtee Gaels); Abby Yelverton (Ahane), Kayleigh Hurley (Old Mill), Tally Collins (Fr Caseys), Sarah O'Dea (Oola), Mia Smith (Monagea), Isabelle Bromell (Monaleen), Grace Hunt (Athea), Kate Dwane (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue), Zara Williams O'Dowd (Adare).
