Caherline hurlers bow out of Munster club championship

Limerick champions Caherline have bowed out of the Munster club junior hurling championship
THERE was major disappointment for Caherline as they came up short against North Cork outfit Ballygiblin by two poimts, 1-9 to 0-10, in their Munster club championship clash at Kildorrery on Sunda afternoon.
This dramatic Munster Junior Club action played at Kildorrey ended with just 20 scores, owing to the worsening conditions and strong wind.
The Limerick outfit trailed 0-6 to 0-5 at half time, with Andrew Breenan frees important for Damien Gillanes side.
The Limerick champions led 0-7 to 0-6 just after the interval but Dillon Sheehan's 41st minute goal meant that Caherline were chasing this one until the death, but couldn't level it again.
