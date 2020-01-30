Love Island: Mike lays his cards down to Jess

On tonight’s Love Island Shaughna asks Sophie if she’s done with recently dumped Connor, after being so keen to stay in the Villa in the recent Recoupling.

Sophie says: “I sort of expected to go tonight.

“[But] with the whole Connor situation, if we’ve got that connection that we’ve built up, it won’t go if I’m in here. If someone walks in and I think I would have a better connection with them than I would Connor, then I could possibly get to know them. Until that happens, or if that happens, I’m just going to enjoy whatever happens in here and go with the flow.”

Shaughna speaks about any pressure Nas could have felt to save Sophie as a friend, rather than follow his heart and couple up with Demi. Shaughna says: “I would have felt terrible seeing Demi go as she hasn’t even started her journey, compared to you who has started it, got what you wanted… I would have felt bad on Nas.”

Sophie replies: “But Nas was never forced into a position.”

Shaughna adds: “I hope he wasn’t.”

Sophie says: “He wasn’t at all.”

Shaughna notes: “Good, as that would have been unfair.”

And things rumble on in the morning, with Sophie admitting: “Shaughna’s been so rude. I thought last night, ‘Wow you’ve made me feel so uncomfortable’.”

Will they be able to put this behind them?

MIKE LAYS HIS CARDS DOWN TO JESS

After the shock Recoupling, which saw Mike opt to send Leanne home, he tells Jess: “Had it been me that was able to pick first I would have picked you.”

He adds: “I’m a little bit upset I didn’t get it my way. But I’m not going to let it stop me getting to know you.”

Jess says: “Actions speak louder than words. In order for me to know be with someone other than Luke, you need to show me.”

Mike adds: “I definitely see us going somewhere. I’ll show you.”

But Jess seems suspicious: “I know that if this hadn’t happened with Leanne, you wouldn’t be saying it.”

Mike replies: “Everything happens for a reason. This might have been the kick up the bum to get to where I’m supposed to be.”

Jess admits: “I’m not sure whether you’re being genuine… your head’s all over the place.”

Later Luke M tells Jess that he doesn’t think she can trust Mike “as far as you can throw him”.

How far will Mike go to make his intentions clear and will Jess stay loyal?

ISLANDERS PLAY ‘SPEEDY SEX POSITIONS' GAME

The Islanders face a challenge tonight - ‘Speedy Sex Positions’.

Siânnise and Luke T play host as the couples race to demonstrate sex positions.

From the Mermaid to the Candle via the Butter Churner and Turtle who will shock with their level of knowledge and who will be crowned champions?

NAS AND DEMI KISS

Fresh from coupling up, Nas and Demi take themselves away from their fellow Islanders and get cosy.

As Demi tells Nas she’s not interested in getting to know anyone else, the pair share their first kiss.