Love Island: There's a recoupling - and the boys are choosing

On tonight’s Love Island Rebecca wants to know what’s what with Luke T, as while being coupled up with him, he’s also been getting to know Siânnise.

Rebecca says: “I don’t know what’s going on. I feel like I’m pushed out of the situation. It is clear in a way, I can see you and Siânnise swanning around, so I want to know what’s going on.”

Luke T replies: “Over the past day or two, I’ve just probably thought that we have a better connection, me and Siânnise.”

Rebecca adds: “I can see that. I’d prefer to have that little respect from you, for you to be like, ‘I do feel like I’ve got a better connection with Siânnise’ and leave it at that. But I feel like I’ve not got that.”

Luke T says: “True, but I feel like I’ve only decided over the past day or two.”

Meanwhile, Siânnise is telling her fellow Islanders: “I feel like it’s a bit of karma to be honest with you. I’m glad I stood my ground and I’m glad I vocalised how I felt and I’m glad that didn’t stop me from getting to know him. If I didn’t try, I’d have never known.”

MIKE STARTS MAKING MOVES

Now he’s no longer in a romantic couple with Leanne, Mike is considering his options.

He tells Callum and Nas: “I am going to crack on. My feelings for Leanne were real. When I feel like the time is right, potentially there could be people in here already that I might be looking at… I feel like me and Jess got on a lot. And I kind of blocked that off. Also, I never really gave Rebecca a chance. I’ve not been able to speak to her at all. And then there’s one more person… Sophie.

“It’s a sticky one. We all love Connor. But in terms of attraction, I can’t lie, she’s a beautiful girl.”

Mike adds in Beach Hut: “I would like to get to know more about Sophie if the opportunity comes to kind of explore that a bit more then I’ll definitely be open to taking it.”

Meanwhile, Leanne admits she’s missing his company.

Speaking to Jess, Leanne says: “It’s so weird.”

Jess asks: “Do you ever want him back?”

Leanne replies: “I don’t feel like I want him back. I miss the company. It’s always nice to have someone there. Everyone’s in their couples. I was fine… and then you know when it just randomly hits you?”

But how will Leanne feel when she sees Mike talking to other girls in the Villa…

THE HIDEAWAY IS OPEN

The Islanders learn that tonight The Hideaway will be open for one lucky couple to get some much-wanted alone time.

And after the Islanders deliberate, it’s decided that Paige and Finn should get to spend the night in there.

Paige admits: “We’re the first couple in The Hideaway, it’ll be nice to have a cuddle and a chill. It’s exciting.”

Finn says: “The nice evening just turned even better.”

THERE’S A RECOUPLING - AND THE BOYS ARE CHOOSING

The Islanders are in the party spirit tonight, but their evening of dancing is interrupted when Luke M receives a text announcing a shock Recoupling.

It reads: “Islanders, tonight there will be a Recoupling. The boys will choose who they want to couple up with, the girl not picked will be dumped from the Island #nogirlcode #getgraftingorgohome”

There are big decisions to be made and there is sure to be a mass shake up in the Villa but who will the boys choose to couple up with and who will be dumped from the Island tonight?