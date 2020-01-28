Love Island: Bombshell dates get flirty

New arrivals Wallace and Demi’s dinner dates move on to the next course on tonight’s Love Island, with Wallace choosing Paige and Demi choosing Luke M for their main course.

But it’s dessert everyone’s waiting for as Nas gets his chance to date new arrival Demi.

Nas admits: “I’ve got to pull out my A-game tonight. It’s been over two weeks and this is my first date.”

And it seems like it’s working as he feeds Demi his lovingly prepared dessert and gets to know her.

He tells her: “You’re actually stunning. Fiery, sexy… we’ll go with that for now.”

Could Nas be about to find his match?

LUKE T PULLS SIÂNNISE FOR A CHAT

It seems Nas isn’t the only one interested in how the dates went, with Luke T pulling Siânnise for a chat after new boy Wallace made his intentions clear he’s keen on the Bristol lass.

Siânnise tells Luke T of Wallace: “It was a good date. What’s wrong?”

Luke T admits: “It’s just bad timing. I was sort of ready to make a decision, just to sort of let Rebecca know that I was leaning more towards you. I’m ready to give 100 per cent to one person.”

It remains to be seen whether Luke T’s left it too late to choose Siânnise…

LEANNE GIVES GIRLS HER VERDICT ON MIKE

After hinting she wasn’t happy with Mike, Leanne tells Sophie and Jess: “I think I’m going to have to just lock it off with Mike. I think I just have to end it. I feel like I’ve given it time… It’s been two weeks, surely I should like him more than this? I feel like I’ve just got the ick.”

She adds: “Maybe I shouldn’t have left it this long but genuinely I was trying, I wanted to like him, I wanted to catch feelings, but it’s just not coming. Now I’ve got the ick, everything he does actually annoys me.”

Sophie urges Leanne to pull Mike for a chat straight away and as she chooses to sleep in The Dog House how will things end up for the couple?

REBECCA’S HAD ENOUGH OF THE LUKE T/SIÂNNISE TRIANGLE

Rebecca is fed up of being in a love triangle with Luke T and Siânnise saying in the Beach Hut: “I know what I want and being second best is not what I’ve come in the villa for. I just need to know what the crack is.”

And Rebecca tells Leanne: “When me and Siânnise spoke, it was all about ‘girl code this, girl code that’ and ‘You should have been straight, if you’d made her aware’. She’s not making me aware about it now… I feel like I’m being taken for a mug.”

But who will be making up and who will be breaking up?

LOVE ISLAND AIRS TONIGHT AT 9PM ON VIRGIN MEDIA ONE