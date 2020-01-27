Love Island: Two new bombshells enter the Villa

Tonight’s Love Island sees the Islanders decide whether to dump Sophie or Connor from the Villa after as a couple, they earned the least public votes.

Host Laura Whitmore asks the safe Islanders to deliberate about who they’ll save.

Paige admits: “Either way the villa loses.”

Siânnise says: “We need to make the right decision for the right reasons” as Mike adds: “We’ve got to come to a vote.”

And it’s Mike who explains the group’s reasonings at the fire pit, before revealing who they’ve chosen to save and who must leave.

LEANNE HINTS SHE’S HAVING DOUBTS

Following the result of the dumping, Leanne admits it’s rattled her.

Leanne - who has been coupled up with Mike - says: “I’m not wasting anymore time. I’m not. If I’m not feeling something, I’m not feeling something.”

In the Beach Hut she says: “Tonight has really kicked me up the bum and shown me that you can go home at any minute. I think it’s really put a lot of things in perspective.”

Will she speak to Mike about how she’s feeling?

Meanwhile, Siânnise is in the mood for pulling people for a chat, as she asks Rebecca to speak in order to draw a line under their issues.

THINGS GET MESSY IN TODAY’S CHALLENGE

Nothing says romance like passing food between your mouths, right? At least that’s what the Islanders are tasked with doing in tonight’s challenge, Getting Trollied.

For Rebecca and Luke T the challenge allows them to share their first kiss. But with cold baked beans involved, it’s not quite the romantic smooch either would have intended…

But it’s a competition after all - so who will come out on top in this foodie test?

TWO NEW BOMBSHELLS ENTER THE VILLA

As the Islanders muse on the day’s challenge, Nas announces he’s got a text.

It reads: “Islanders, tonight one new girl and one new boy will be entering the villa. Each new arrival has chosen one Islander to prepare their starter, one to prepare their main course and one to prepare their dessert #dishydates #eatingisnotcheating #haveyourcakeandeatit.”

Who will the new bombshells - Demi and Wallace - choose to woo on their dinner dates?

LOVE ISLAND AIRS TONIGHT AT 9PM ON VIRGIN MEDIA ONE