Caption: Limerick School Project Easter Egg Hunt May 1990 Pictured at the Limerick School Project Easter Egg Hunt in the Peoples Park (from left): Aoife Duhan, Wolfe Tone Street; Katherine Sheane, Patrickswell; Ruth O'Gara, North Circular Road; Kate O'Gara, North Circular Road.

