In pictures: Limerick hurling supporters get their hands on Liam MacCarthy cup

LIMERICK hurling supporters have been availing of the opportunity to get their hands on the Liam MacCarthy Cup thanks to Limerick City and County Council.
The cup, which was retained by the Limerick senior hurling team last summer, was made available to the public at City Hall yesterday and at County Hall this Thursday.
The two-day initiative was organised by Mayor Daniel Butler with the support of Limerick GAA.
