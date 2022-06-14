RACING: The horses worth a bet on Day 2 at Royal Ascot

Day two of Royal Ascot 2022 on Wednesday promises more thrilling action with a brilliant seven-race card. The action gets underway at 2.30pm and concludes at 6.10pm.

The going is Good to Firm, Good in places and there are scattered showers forecast. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide. You can find the latest odds at Betfair

2.30pm G2 Queen Mary Stakes (5f)

Love Reigns is a fascinating runner having scored on debut by nine and three-quarter lengths at Keeneland. She is clearly a fascinating runner for American trainer Wesley Ward. Dramatised was successful at Newmarket in April and is open to more improvement. Katey Kontent gets the vote however. Successful at Salisbury and Windsor, there looks to be plenty of scope for more improvement and she is taken to come out on top.

Selection: Katey Kontent

3.05pm G2 Queen’s Vase (1m 6f)

Godolphin have two interesting runners in this event with Nahanni who was seventh in the Derby and Hafit who cost 2.1 million guineas, but has been beaten in two starts so far this term. Therefore, Eldar Eldarov makes appeal for Roger Varian. He has impressed in two starts at Nottingham and Newcastle so far in his career and whilst this is another step up, he looks capable of plenty more improvement.

Selection: Eldar Eldarov

3.40pm G1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (1m 2f)

An international renewal of this event. Bay Bridge is unbeaten in his last five starts and impressed when powering to a five-length win in the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown in May. Japanese raider Shahryar was impressive in the Sheema Classic, whilst Grand Glory is unbeaten in two events this term and was supplemented for the race. State Of Rest is an American Grade One winner, whilst former winner Lord North completes the field. Bay Bridge is therefore the pick given he looks open to any amount of improvement now stepping into Group One level.

Selection: Bay Bridge

4.20pm G2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (1m)

German raider Novemba and French runner Sibila Spain are respected along with Bashkirova who won at Epsom last time out. Saffron Beach was fourth in the Dubai Turf and is another who should improve, but preference is for Mother Earth who was well-beaten in the Lockinge Stakes last time out, but won the 1000 Guineas last year and remains a top-class filly.

Selection: Mother Earth

5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup (1m)

Astro King was disappointing in the Thirsk Hunt Cup, but remains well-handicapped off a mark of 102, whilst Dark Shift impressed when powering to victory at Nottingham last time out. Totally Charming has Frankie Dettori aboard following successive wins, but Legend Of Dubai impressed at Newmarket in a handicap in April and is taken to come out on top here.

Selection: Legend Of Dubai

5.35pm Listed Windsor Castle Stakes (5f)

Lots of interesting runners including debut scorers Bolt Action and Far Shot. However, Little Big Bear impressed when scoring at Naas last time out and looks a hugely exciting prospect.

Selection: Little Big Bear

6.10pm Kensington Palace Handicap (7f)

White Moonlight is unexposed, whilst Haziya won in good style at Leopardstown earlier this term, but Ffion was a game winner at Chester on her comeback and looks the type who could improve further.

Selection: Ffion





