Prison transfer of man who murdered champion Limerick boxer will not now proceed

A HIGH Court action brought by the mother of murdered boxer Kevin Sheehy aimed at preventing her son's killer from being transferred from Limerick Prison to one in the UK has been resolved.

The action has been brought by Tracey Tully, whose 20-year-old son was killed by Logan Jackson at Hyde Road, Limerick on July 1, 2019.

Earlier this year she was granted permission to bring judicial review proceedings against the the Minister for Justice's decision to sanction Mr Jackson's proposed transfer to a prison in his native UK.

Ms Tully, represented by Ciaran O'Loughlin SC with Arthur Griffin Bl, instructed by Sinead Nolan of Mark Murphy solicitors claimed the Minister's decision amounted to a breach of their client's rights under the 2017 Victims of Crime Act.

The proceedings were resolved between the parties arising out of the Ministers decision to rescind her sanctioning of Jackson's transfer to a British Prison.

It is understood that both Jackson and Ms Tully's representatives will make fresh submissions to the Minister regarding any renewed transfer application.

When the case was briefly mentioned before Ms Justice Siobhan Phelan this Wednesday the court was told that the parties had agreed that the case can now be struck out.

The court also made an order that legal costs incurred by Ms Tully and by Logan Jackson be paid by the State.

Ms Tully had sought an order quashing the Minister's decision to allow Logan Jackson, who is serving a life sentence for Mr Sheehy's murder, in Limerick Prison to be repatriated back to England.

She also sought declarations from the court including that the proposed transfer breaches her rights under the 2017 Victim of Crime Act and was made outside of the Minister's powers under the 2019 Parole Act.

She further sought a declaration that the decision to transfer Jackson was unconstitutional as it removed the jurisdiction for sentencing Jackson from the Irish state and handed it over to another state.

She had claimed that Irish legislation gives victims the right to be consulted on parole applications by their wrongdoers.

Ms Tully claimed that those rights would be extinguished if Jackson's transfer went ahead.

She claimed that she would not have had any say, nor be able to make submissions to the UK authorities if Jackson applies for parole.

She also claimed that the Minister's decision was unconstitutional and an "abdication of the Irish state's responsibility to determine when a person serving a life sentence may be paroled."

The Minister had denied that Ms Tully's rights had been breached and had claimed the transfer had been lawfully approved.

Lawyers representing both the Minister and Jackson, who was a notice party to the proceedings, had opposed the application for permission to bring the case and had argued that Ms Tully's action should have been dismissed.

In a ruling last July Mrs Justice Phelan said she was satisfied that the legal threshold to allow Ms Tully to bring her claim had been reached.

Ms Tully, the judge added, had raised grounds concerning the rights of victims of crime that are arguable.

The full hearing of the case was due to go before the High Court.

However, the case was overtaken after the Minister reversed her original decision resulting in the legal action being struck out.

Mr Sheehy, an Irish champion boxer, died after being repeatedly struck by a vehicle driven by Jackson who has an address at Longford Road, Coventry, England.

Last year Jackson was convicted of Mr Sheehy's murder by a jury at the Central Criminal Court and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Following his conviction Jackson, who is aged in his early thirties, successfully applied to the Minister for Justice for a transfer from Ireland so he can serve out his sentence in an English prison.