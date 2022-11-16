Search

16 Nov 2022

Anger over proposal to alter 'historic' Limerick avenue

Anger over proposal to alter 'historic' Limerick avenue

Residents of the Irish Estates in Corbally | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

16 Nov 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

THE MAJORITY of residents in a Limerick estate have been calling upon the wider Limerick community to prevent proposed works set to alter a historic avenue.

The Irish Estates, Corbally is known for the unique design of its houses, estate layout, wide spacious avenues and lack of boundary walls between properties, similar to a traditional American estate layout.

Many residents living in the Irish Estates believe the proposed changes by Limerick City and County Council (LCCC) will completely alter the unique architectural features of the estates.

Construction of eight new homes in Limerick to commence

According to resident of the Irish Estates and passionate opposer of the development plans Joanne Garvey you “could count the residents who don't have an issue with the proposal on one hand.”

Objections from residents submitted to LCCC state that to “interfere with the architectural design, integrity and heritage of this estate is just unthinkable”. 

The Section 38 proposal would widen the existing footpath on Lanahrone Avenue to three metres (10 feet) running the whole length of the avenue. 

This would be to create a shared footpath for bicycles, e-scooters, e-bikes and pedestrians.

Residents state that their quiet neighbourhood with its wide boulevard already provides ample room to accommodate both bicycles and vehicular traffic and that the proposal of a shared path is dangerous and not practical.

Other parts of the proposal include raised tables/ramps, an additional pedestrian crossing which locals say is “in the wrong location and junction tightening that is usually used in heavily trafficked areas, not in quiet residential neighbourhoods.”

Limerick and Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea commented: "I have been contacted by a number of constituents who live in Irish Estates, Corbally, who are very concerned about the proposed changes to the roads in their estate. 

Emergency services attend van fire on Limerick to Clare motorway

“The proposal appears to be an unnecessary waste of public funds, as there is ample and safe room for cyclists and vehicular traffic at present and there is little to no demand for any changes to the roads of the estate,” Deputy O’Dea said. 

Limerick city and Green Party TD Brian Leddin also commented: "I believe the Council should be cognisant of all residents' views in the course of carrying out their duty to design and build safe walking and cycling networks in our city, as we meet the challenge of changing our transport systems in order to achieve our climate objectives. 

“The development of these networks is crucial and it will entail hard decisions in many instances,” Deputy Leddin said.

