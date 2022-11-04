Search

04 Nov 2022

Mother of murdered Limerick boxer protests outside Leinster House over killer's prison transfer

Tracey Tully, mother of Kevin Sheehy with Kevin's daughter, Kevaeh | FILE PHOTO/Adrian Butler

Reporter:

David Hurley

04 Nov 2022 4:40 PM

THE mother of murdered Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy has staged a protest outside Leinster House in Dublin to highlight her opposition to an application by her son's killer to be transferred from Limerick prison to one in the UK.   

Tracey Tully, whose 20-year-old son was killed at Hyde Road, Limerick on July 1, 2019, was granted permission, earlier this year, to bring Judicial Review proceedings against the Minister for Justice's decision to sanction the proposed transfer.

Her application was granted in July and matter is due before the High Court again next week.

Speaking in Dublin this Friday afternoon, Ms Tully expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of a response from the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee.

"We reached out to her and there was not much back. I just can't believe that she wouldn't reach out a little bit more or speak to the family or anything like that but she hasn't," she said.

Flanked by Limerick City TD Willie O'Dea and members of her family, Ms Tully told reporters that she believes her son would be currently be training for next year's Paris Olympics if he wasn’t brutally killed by Logan Jackson in 2019.

Mr Sheehy, an Irish champion boxer, died after being repeatedly struck by a vehicle driven by Jackson who has an address at Longford Road, Coventry, England.

Judge rules mother of murdered Limerick boxer can challenge transfer of killer to UK prison

Last year Jackson was convicted of Mr Sheehy's murder by a jury at the Central Criminal Court and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Following his conviction 32-year-old Jackson successfully applied to the Minister for Justice for a transfer from Ireland so he can serve out his sentence in an English prison.

Also speaking to reporters in Dublin, this Friday afternoon, Deputy O'Dea said he has raised the proposed transfer of Jackson to a UK prison with both the Taoiseach and the Minister for Justice but that he received "no satisfaction" from either.

